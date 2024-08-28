Regularly Schedule Garbage Services for Labor Day

Published on August 28, 2024

The City of Miami Department of Solid Waste will conduct its regularly-scheduled garbage, recycling, and bulky trash services on Monday, September 2, 2024 – Labor Day.

Residents who receive bulky trash services on Monday should place their items in front of their homes the evening before collection day on the public right of way, five feet away from all objects. Additionally, bulky trash must be separated from garbage and recyclables and should not be placed in blue recycling carts.

City of Miami residents can also dispose of their bulky trash items at the Mini Dump Facility located at 1290 NW 20th St., Miami, FL 33142. The hours of operation will be from 8:00 am until 12:00 noon. Please keep in mind proof of residency will be required.

For more information regarding City of Miami Department of Solid Waste services, please call 311, or visit www.miamizerowaste.com.