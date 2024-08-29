Playfinity Unveils Two New Football Games: Passer Time Out and Kick-Up Quest

A bonus of Playfinity products is they are always updating! 2 new games are released now. Active Games provide a blend of physical activity, digital engagement, and gamified drills Compete with a global community. Physical and digital games and drills for fun and to boost your skills! Boost your football technique with gaming excitement!

Active Gaming Is Designed to Keep Kids Physically Active and Globally Engaged Through the Playfinity FC App

Playfinity helps develop essential skills all through a fun and engaging, game-based experience that keeps them excited and motivated to play, turning screen time into active time” — Pippa Boothman, CEO, Playfinity

OSLO, NORWAY, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Playfinity, a pioneer in blending real-world physical sports with interactive digital play, proudly announces the launch of two exciting new games for the Gaming Football: Passer Time Out and Kick-Up Quest. These new additions, found in the Playfinity FC free app, reflect Playfinity's ongoing mission to keep kids active, motivated, and engaged in football by combining the excitement of gaming with the physical benefits of sport.In a tech-driven era overwhelmed by screens, ensuring that children remain enthusiastic about physical activity can be a challenge for parents and coaches. By introducing dynamic, interactive games like Passer Time Out and Kick-Up Quest, Playfinity bridges the gap between screen time and outdoor play, offering kids the chance to experience a virtual community with the fun of movement while developing key football skills. By focusing on innovation in sports and games, Playfinity helps children develop essential skills like coordination, focus, endurance, and teamwork, all through a fun and engaging, game-based experience that keeps them excited and motivated to play, turning screen time into active time.Passer Time Out: An Adrenaline-Packed Challenge for All PlayersPasser Time Out offers a fast-paced, adrenaline-filled experience for players of all skill levels. Whether played solo or with friends, the goal is to make as many passes as possible before the clock runs out, making it a perfect game to develop football skills while staying physically active.Passer Time Out improves:• Passing Accuracy: Sharpens precision with every pass.• Reaction Time: Encourages quick decision-making.• Ball Control: Helps players master controlling the ball during high-speed play.• Endurance: Continuous, high-speed action demands ongoing physical effort throughout the game.• Teamwork: Promotes collaboration and communication among teammates.Kick-Up Quest: A Fun Journey to Master Football SkillsFor those seeking a challenge, Kick-Up Quest provides an engaging and dynamic experience focused on ball control and coordination. The game features 20 progressively difficult challenges, encouraging players to master their kick-ups while developing foot-eye coordination, consistency, and stamina.Kick-Up Quest helps players develop:• Ball Control: Teaches players to maintain control while keeping the ball off the ground.• Foot-Eye Coordination: Sharpens precision with each touch.• Consistency and Precision: Focuses on accuracy and balance.• Focus and Concentration: Requires mental engagement to succeed.• Stamina and Endurance: Builds physical endurance as players progress through increasingly difficult levels.Innovating Sports for a Healthier FuturePlayfinity is committed to revolutionizing the world of active play by merging the excitement of digital play with the physical benefits of sport. By creating fun, engaging, and interactive experiences, Playfinity helps children remain active, develop essential life skills, and cultivate a love for sports. Through continued innovation, Playfinity aims to inspire the next generation of players to stay active, both mentally and physically, in a rapidly evolving, digital world.About PlayfinityPlayfinity is the home of Active Gaming. They are a Norwegian sports-tech company on a mission to create a more active future for kids. Playfinity develops products, technology, and experiences that inspire, motivate, and connect youth, coaches, parents, families, friends, and teammates around the world, providing new ways to discover, play, compete, and have fun together based on the sports they love. For more information about Playfinity and their range of innovative active gaming solutions, visit www.playfinity.com

