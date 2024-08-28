Mec Ivan Meyer addresses German and French Chambers's joint business networking event

On 26 August 2024, the Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, addressed the German and French Chambers's joint business networking event in Cape Town.

Minister Meyer highlighted a new spirit of optimism and hope in South Africa, which bodes well for the economy. “The Government of National Unity established after the general elections has not only brought with it a sense of optimism but also a sense of urgency. We cannot waste this opportunity. For this reason, the Western Cape Government recently reaffirmed its commitment to its Growth for Jobs Strategy, to create breakout economic growth to build an R1 trillion economy and create 600,000 jobs by 2035.”

Minister Meyer added, “Between January 2021 and June 2024, French and German companies invested over R200 million in the Western Cape. French companies have invested R1 573.9 million and created 205 jobs in the Western Cape while German companies have invested in seven projects with a capital expenditure value of RR628.9, creating 655 jobs.”

The French Consul General in Cape Town, Sophie Bel, and her counterpart, Ms Tanja Werheit, the German Consul General, expressed their countries' commitment to investing in South Africa.

Sophie Bel indicated that France intends to invest more in South Africa as the two countries have a strong track record of working together, and they will soon be celebrating 25 years of cooperation in the wine industry. Tanja Wert added that it was critical for everyone, including the business sector, to talk about how to solve the challenges we face together.

“With both the French and German Governments having invested in infrastructure, education, technology and the green economy in the Western Cape, we look forward to working together”, said Minister Meyer.

Minister Meyer also used the opportunity to share his new priorities and said that he will focus on supporting the agricultural and business sectors, food security, and market access. “These priorities capture what will keep me awake at night for the next five years and are underpinned by the Western Cape Government’s Growth for Jobs strategy, which aims to triple Western Cape exports by 2035 to reach R450 billion and increase private sector investment to 20% of the GDP (R200 billion).”

