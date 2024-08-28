Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso leads Bo-Moshe community land claim celebration in North West, 29 Aug

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso (MP), will lead the Bo-Moshe Community land claim celebration on Thursday, 29 August 2024. He will be accompanied by Mr Madoda Sambatha, the North West MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development.

The land claim by the Bo-Moshe Community, lodged by Mr Ronald Mabale on behalf of the descendants of the originally dispossessed community, was submitted on 23 December 1998. After thorough processing and validation under the rules of the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights, the claim met all acceptance criteria as outlined in Section 2 of the Restitution of Land Rights Act.

Key Highlights of the Bo-Moshe Community Project are as follows:

Land Restoration: To date, nine out of the ten portions of land, totalling more than 661.8639 hectares, have been restored to the Bo-Moshe Community, valued at over R381 million.

Training and Capacity Building: The claimants will enter an "Engagement Period," during which they will receive comprehensive training in farming operations. Safriblue, a key partner in this initiative, will invest R2 million annually over five years in upskilling the CPA executive committee and other beneficiaries. This includes funding for agricultural training, short business courses, and enrolling three youth students annually in agricultural colleges or universities.

Community Development: The project includes substantial investments in community infrastructure and well-being.

Job Creation: The project currently generates substantial employment opportunities, including 35 permanent positions and 4,000 to 5,000 seasonal jobs during the berry picking and harvesting seasons. Notably, 90% of the pickers are women, with many claimants already employed as seasonal workers during the harvest.

This project marks a significant milestone for both the Commission and the beneficiaries, representing a powerful celebration of justice, resilience, and community spirit. It stands as a symbol of our nation's dedication to healing historical wounds and promoting sustainable development. As we commemorate 30 years of the Restitution of Land Rights Act, this event highlights the Commission’s steadfast commitment to building a just and equitable society.

Members of the media are invited to cover the handover ceremony, scheduled as follows:

Date: 29 August 2024

Venue: Bo-Moshe Community, North West

Time: 10h00

