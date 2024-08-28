Submit Release
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers keynote address during AGM of Business Unity South Africa, 28 Aug

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this afternoon, Wednesday, 28 August 2024, virtually deliver a keynote address during the Annual General Meeting of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA).

The meeting is themed "Strengthening the Government and Business Partnership for Inclusive Economic Growth and Job Creation".

The event will be attended by prominent Chief Executive Officers and BUSA members who will reflect on the high level of engagement between government and business leaders.

BUSA has established a highly successful partnership with government, effectively addressing critical issues such as energy, transport and logistics, as well as crime and corruption.

The event will underscore ongoing efforts and future strategies to enhance collaboration between the government and business sectors, aiming to drive sustainable economic growth and job creation.

The President will virtually deliver the address at 13h00, which will be live streamed on all PresidencyZA social media platforms.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za

