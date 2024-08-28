Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule addresses launch of In-School Breakfast programme in Kuruman, 29 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule will on Thursday, 29 August 2024 address the launch of the In-School Breakfast Programme, a partnership between The Tiger Brands Foundation (TBF) and Kathu Solar Park (KSP). The launch will be held at Gaegake Primary School in Maruping Village in Kuruman, John Taolo Gaetsewe District.

Kathu Solar Park (KSP), a concentrated solar power thermal energy plant located near Kathu in the Northern Cape, has formed a strategic partnership with the Tiger Brands Foundation (TBF) to implement TBF’s in-school breakfast programme. The commitment made by KSP will benefit 4468 learners from 5 schools who will receive a daily, nutritious in- school breakfast for the next five years. The KSP investment includes R3,052,350 dedicated to the construction or renovation of school kitchens at the identified schools.

Since its inception in 2011, the TBF’s in-school breakfast programme has proven to be one of the most efficient nutrition programmes in schools, across South Africa. This In-School Breakfast Programme complements the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP), which provides meals to more than 9 million learners daily.

The launch will also be attended by the KSP CEO Ms. Zandi Nkone, TBF Director Mr. Eugene Absolom and Municipality representatives including Provincial and District Education Officials.

Members of the media are invited to the launch of the In-School Breakfast Programme with Deputy Minister Dr. Mhaule as follows:

Date: Thursday, 29 August 2024

Time: 08h00

Venue: Gaegake Primary School, Maruping Village, Kuruman

To RSVP, contact Mr. Balosang Sanki LEREFOLO on 082 836 8703

