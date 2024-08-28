Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa visits Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality to assess damages to electricity infrastructure caused by wind, 28 Aug

Minster of Energy and Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will tomorrow, 28 August 2024, conduct a visit to Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality to assess the damages to electricity infrastructure caused by gale-force winds on 21 August 2024.

The Minister’s delegation will include the Deputy Executive Mayor, Cllr Babalwa Lobishe, members of the Mayoral Committee, senior Municipal officials and senior executives from Eskom (distribution) who will discuss mitigation measures and

the extent of emergency support that can be provided to the Municipality to ensure the speedy restoration of supply to the areas currently affected.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s electricity network is currently facing significant

power disruptions due to the collapse of four 132 kV overhead transmission towers.

These towers, form part of the network that supplies the Chelsea , Arlington

Substation and Southend Substations through shared double-circuit steel lattice

structures.

Members of the media are invited to join the Minister who will be with the Deputy Executive Mayor, Cllr Babalwa Lobishe, members of the Mayoral Committee, senior Municipal and Eskom officials on their inspection to the damage sites as follows:

DATE: Wednesday, 28 August 2024

TIME: 14:00

VENUE: South End Sub-Station

For media enquires please contact

Tsakane Khambane Spokesperson in the Ministry of Electricity

Cell: 082 084 5566

Sithembiso Soyaya Nelson Mandela Bay Spokesperson

Cell: 066 303 3992