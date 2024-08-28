Submit Release
Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile attends annual South African Police Service Commemoration Day, 1 Sept

In his capacity as Acting President of the Republic of South Africa, Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Sunday, 01 September 2024, join families of the Police Officers and Reservists who lost their lives in the line of duty at the annual South African Police Service (SAPS) Commemoration Day.

The event will take place at the South African Police Service (SAPS) Memorial Site at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

This year’s event commemorates 39 members of the SAPS who have fallen in the line of duty in the 12 months between 01 April 2023 and 31 March 2024.

Members of the media wishing to attend the event are requested to submit credentials to Brigadier Athlenda Mathe on 082 040 8808 or Bongani Majola on 082 339 1993.

Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Sunday, 01 September 2024
Time: 10:00 (Media to arrive at 09h00)
Venue: SAPS Memorial Site, Union Buildings, Pretoria

NOTE TO MEDIA: Members of the media are reminded that no drones will be allowed for the duration of the programme.

Media enquiries: 
Mr Keith Khoza
Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President
Cell: 066 195 8840

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe
Cell: 082 040 8808

