Vertical Flight Society Announces 8th Advanced Air Mobility Infrastructure Workshop

Notional eVTOL vertiport rendering (by Five-Alpha for VFS) Notional eVTOL vertiport rendering (by Five-Alpha for VFS) Vertical Flight Society logo

Solutions-based workshop being held Sept. 17–18, 2024, in Washington, DC.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sept. 17-18, 2024, the Vertical Flight Society (VFS) is hosting its 8th Workshop on Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Infrastructure at the US Navy Memorial Visitor Center in downtown Washington, DC. The workshop is focused on understanding and developing infrastructure to support electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and is being held in support of the efforts by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and industry to develop eVTOL vertiports. Information on the event is available at www.vtol.org/INF2024 On the first day, the workshop will cover updates on the FAA’s Vertiport Engineering Brief No. 105, the FAA’s vertiport symbology research, vertiport weather challenges — with a discussion led by NASA researchers, the FAA and industry experts — and developing local AAM knowledge and education.The second day hosts an outbrief of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) Certification Task Force and sessions on AAM communications/navigation/surveillance (CNS), using a safety management system (SMS) in operations from AAM infrastructure, as well as a roundtable with leading eVTOL original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) discussing their infrastructure needs and wants.As with past workshops, VFS will be providing a one-of-a-kind open forum to industry stakeholders, subject matter experts and government representatives to discuss the latest efforts, advancements and challenges related to AAM and vertical flight infrastructure. While many organizations are talking about AAM infrastructure, VFS has been actively developing consensus-based solutions since 2019 via these highly successful workshops to inform and guide industry and the government.Who should attend: eVTOL manufacturers, federal and state department of transportation (DOT) officials, FAA officials, NASA researchers, municipality leaders, interested parties working in or with the Department of Defense (DoD), infrastructure designers, architecture and engineering firms, aviation insurance companies, Part 135 commuter or on-demand operations certificate holders, building and fire code professionals, land-use professionals, and anyone else interested in learning more about AAM infrastructure.VFS is a thought leader in vertical flight infrastructure. Learn more at past workshops at www.vtol.org/infrastructure Founded as the American Helicopter Society in 1943, the Vertical Flight Society is the global non-profit society for engineers, scientists and others working on vertical flight technology. For more than 80 years, the Society has led technical, safety, advocacy and other important initiatives, and has been the primary forum for interchange of information on vertical flight technology. The Society has led eVTOL efforts since 2014 and has a dedicated website: www.eVTOL.news

