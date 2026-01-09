VFS Announces Release of RRL Calculator to Support Aircraft Certification Readiness Discussions Ahead of TVF 2026

TVF 2026 - San Jose, CA

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vertical Flight Society (VFS) today announced the upcoming release of the Regulatory Readiness Level (RRL) Calculator, a new industry resource designed to help individuals and organizations assess and discuss progress toward aircraft certification and operational approval.The new VFS RRL Calculator was inspired by Honeywell’s RRL Checklist, but was developed separately and is hosted by VFS. The calculator is an industry-facing assessment tool intended to help organizations interpret, weight, and discuss progress using the RRL framework.• Honeywell RRL Checklist — Developed, owned, and maintained by Honeywell, the checklist provides a structured view of certification and operational tasks across readiness levels.• VFS RRL Calculator — Developed separately and hosted by VFS, the calculator is an industry-facing assessment tool intended to help organizations interpret, weight, and discuss progress using the RRL framework.(Honeywell does not own, manage, endorse, or oversee the new VFS calculator. It is distinct from and independent of the Honeywell RRL Checklist.)“The intent of the VFS RRL Calculator is not to prescribe outcomes or imply regulatory approval,” said Angelo N. Collins, Executive Director of VFS. “Rather, it is meant to support informed internal discussions across engineering, certification, and leadership teams as they navigate the complexity of aircraft development and operational readiness.”Industry-Informed, Not Regulatory Guidance:The calculator reflects input and feedback from a cross-section of industry experts, including OEMs, suppliers, and certification specialists, and is designed to acknowledge the nonlinear reality of certification, where progress in one readiness area may occur in parallel with unresolved items in others.VFS stressed that:• The calculator is not regulatory guidance• It does not represent FAA policy or endorsement• It is not a substitute for formal certification engagementInstead, it serves as a planning and communication aid, encouraging teams to consider the full scope of certification and operational challenges early and continuously.Preview at Transformative Vertical Flight (TVF) 2026:VFS plans to formally introduce the RRL Calculator during a dedicated session at Transformative Vertical Flight (TVF) 2026, where industry leaders will discuss the evolution of readiness frameworks, certification pathways, and lessons learned from current and emerging aircraft programs.Join Us at VFS Transformative Vertical Flight (TVF)January 27–29, 2026 | San Jose, CaliforniaView the TVF Preliminary Agenda at https://vtol.org/ECB72CFE-9E69-4005-4697893FFA503D76 and register at VFS Transformative Vertical Flight at https://vtol.org/tvf2026 Program highlights include:• Welcome from San Jose Mayor, Matt Mahan• Historic Panel discussion with test pilots from Joby, Archer, BETA and EHang• Updates from the US Army, NASA, DARPA the FAA and more• 60+ technical presentations from leading organizations, U.S. Government, international agencies, and top universities• Sponsored eVTOL talks from various Industry partners including Bloomy Controls, Toray Group, Wisk Aero, Perseus Defense, and more• Tabletop exhibits (nearly sold out!): check out all the exhibitors and sponsorsHotel Special: TVF events will take place the DoubleTree by Hilton San Jose• $219/night (save $100 off standard rates)• $10/day discounted parking• Only Available until January 16, 2026• Reserve via the TVF 2026 Hotel Reservation Link: https://book.passkey.com/go/TransformativeVerticalFlight26 An initial version of the calculator will be made available as a downloadable resource, with longer-term plans to explore a web-based implementation that preserves user confidentiality and data ownership.About the Vertical Flight SocietyThe Vertical Flight Society is the world’s leading nonprofit technical society dedicated to advancing vertical flight. VFS brings together industry, government, and academia to foster innovation, share knowledge, and support the responsible development of vertical lift and advanced air mobility systems worldwide.For more information about TVF 2026 or VFS technical resources, visit www.vtol.org

