Delaware’s 2024/25 Hunting Season Just Around the Corner

Trevor Price contributed to another strong deer harvest in Delaware by taking his first buck during the 2023-’24 season. Photo by Lee Shane.

Numerous Changes to Regulations Include Sunday Gamebirds Hunting;

Newly-Updated State Wildlife Area Maps Will Aid Public Land Hunters

Delaware deer hunters will open the 2024/25 hunting season Sunday, Sept. 1 by going afield with archery equipment and crossbows. Also opening Sept. 1 are the resident Canada goose and mourning dove hunting seasons. Monday, Sept. 2 is the opening day for coyote hunting, and Saturday, Sept. 14 marks the start of early teal season, with the gray squirrel season to open two days later on Monday, Sept. 16. (Note that the 2024/2025 Delaware Hunting and Trapping Guide has incorrect season opener dates for coyotes and gray squirrels – the correct dates as found in the online version of the hunting and trapping guide are Sept. 2 and Sept. 16, respectively.)

Numerous changes were made to the regulations related to hunting and trapping and can be found in the Delaware Hunting and Trapping Guide, which should be reviewed by hunters and trappers before heading afield this year. Notable among them are the hunting of gamebirds in Delaware on Sundays and revisions to deer and turkey hunting seasons. Also, a new special Delaware deer season has been established for the last weekend of September, when youth and non-ambulatory adult hunters may hunt deer with a firearm. Additionally, some small game and furbearer seasons have been lengthened and additional methods of take are now permitted.

In additional to regulatory changes, hunters pursuing mourning doves on State Wildlife Areas will find expanded opportunities in September to hunt fields specifically managed for doves. For more information about hunting doves and other species on State Wildlife Areas, hunters should review the recently updated and released Delaware Wildlife Area Maps.

More information on hunting seasons and state wildlife areas can be found in the Delaware Hunting & Trapping Guide or by calling the Wildlife Section at 302-739-9912. Information on hunting licenses, the state waterfowl stamp and the Conservation Access Pass can be found at de.gov/huntinglicense or by calling the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Recreational Licensing office at 302-739-9918.

