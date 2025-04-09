DNREC Announces Spring and Summer Schedule for ‘Take a Kid Fishing!’ Events

A mother and son enjoy a successful “Take A Kid Fishing!” outing at Dover’s Silver Lake. /DNREC photo

Full Schedule of Fun Fishing Adventures Ahead for Young Anglers

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control invites budding anglers ages 6 through 15 along with their parents, grandparents or guardians to join DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife aquatic resource educators and learn how to fish at an upcoming “Take a Kid Fishing!” event.

“Take a Kid Fishing!” outings are offered by DNREC from spring into summer, primarily at the DNREC Aquatic Resources Education Center (AREC) near Smyrna but also at other locations throughout the state. The events are free of charge to all participants. All fishing equipment also is provided at no charge for use at the events. To ensure that enough supplies are on hand for each Take-A-Kid Fishing! adventure, preregistration is required at de.gov/takf.

Take A Kid Fishing! events will be held as follows throughout spring and summer:

Tuesday, April 22, 9 a.m. to noon, AREC, Smyrna

Thursday, April 24, Noon to 3 p.m., AREC, Smyrna

Thursday, May 29, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Silver Lake Park, Dover

Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m. to noon, AREC, Smyrna

Thursday, June 12, 9 a.m. to noon, AREC, Smyrna

Friday, June 20, 9 a.m. to noon, AREC, Smyrna

Thursday, June 26, 5-7:30 p.m., AREC, Smyrna

Sunday, June 29, 9 a.m.-noon, Bellevue State Park, Wilmington

Thursday, July 10, 9 a.m.-noon, AREC, Smyrna

Thursday, July 17, 5-7:30 p.m., AREC, Smyrna

Saturday, July 19, 9 a.m.-noon, Lums Pond State Park, Bear

Thursday, July 24, 5-7:30 p.m., Silver Lake Park, Dover

Saturday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m.-noon, AREC, Smyrna

“Take a Kid Fishing!” teaches young anglers fundamental fishing skills and conservation concepts, including catch-and-release. Along with the angling experience, the free fishing events also feature activity stations and prizes. Parents, grandparents and guardians are encouraged to pack refreshments and a picnic lunch when taking part in in a Take A Kid Fishing! event.

Individuals 16 years of age and older who accompany “Take a Kid Fishing!” participants and engage in fishing themselves must have a current Delaware fishing license and a Delaware Fisherman Information Network (FIN) number. Delaware recreational fishing licenses are sold online and by license agents statewide. License-exempt anglers, including Delaware residents 65 and older, may obtain a free FIN number online or from a license agent where recreational fishing licenses are sold. Online services available at DigitalDNREC include fishing license sales, FIN number access, and a list of participating license agents. Young people under age 16 are exempt from license and FIN requirements.

More information for anglers young and older, including the 2025 Delaware Fishing Guide, can be found on the DNREC website. The guide is also available in printed form from authorized license agents throughout the state.

About DNREC

Media contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov ; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

