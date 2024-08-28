Animal Policy Group CEO Mark Cushing Joins ThePetMag

Veteran Animal Policy Advocate to Assist with Strategic Connections and Editorial Contributions

This new service for pet parents across America will become a go-to resource and the Animal Policy Group is proud to be a partner.” — Mark Cushing, CEO, Animal Policy Group

CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheHomeMag , a leading home improvement brand reaching nearly 10 million households monthly, is pleased to announce that Mark Cushing, Founder & CEO of the Animal Policy Group , has joined ThePetMag as a consultant and contributor. In this role, Cushing will leverage his extensive experience and connections within the pet and veterinary industries to assist with strategic initiatives and occasionally contribute to the magazine's editorial content.Cushing, a long-time political strategist and government regulatory advisor, has been at the forefront of animal health, welfare, and veterinary education issues since 2004. His practice spans the United States, Canada, and Mexico, where he provides high-level strategic advice to clients in need of government and industry association expertise. As the co-founder of the Veterinary Virtual Care Association and a key figure in guiding the accreditation of several veterinary colleges, Cushing brings a wealth of knowledge to ThePetMag team.ThePetMag is a new publication from the creators of TheHomeMag, targeting a segment of TheHomeMag's existing audience across multiple U.S. markets. With over 60% of TheHomeMag's readership being current pet owners, ThePetMag aims to provide valuable advice from pet industry experts and highlight the best in pet healthcare, services, products, and more.“We are excited to partner again with Mark Cushing. We accomplished a lot of great things in veterinary medicine and look forward to providing incredible opportunities in consumer pet media,” said Tom Bohn, President & COO of TheHomeMag.Cushing, who is also an adjunct faculty member at Lincoln Memorial, Lewis & Clark, and the University of Oregon law schools, is recognized for his leadership in several industry coalitions and his authorship of Pet Nation, a book published by Penguin Random House. His addition to ThePetMag team underscores the publication's commitment to providing credible and informed content to its audience.“Tom Bohn was a fantastic, one-of-a-kind partner in the pet healthcare arena and I’m excited to team up again with Tom and his HomeMag crew to launch ThePetMag. This new service for pet parents across America will become a go-to resource and the Animal Policy Group is proud to be a partner,” said Mark Cushing, CEO, Animal Policy GroupThePetMag will initially launch as an oversized insert in TheHomeMag before evolving into a standalone publication, catering specifically to pet-loving homeowners. Sponsors joining the launch program will benefit from exclusive advertising opportunities and locked-in rates for the first year. For more information about ThePetMag, visit www.thehomemag.com TheHomeMagFounded in 2002, TheHomeMag was initially a pioneering effort to transform the print publication landscape, with its first issue reaching 100,000 homes in Lee and Collier counties. It quickly expanded to 69 markets across 29 states. For over two decades, TheHomeMag has remained at the forefront of the home improvement advertising industry in America. Known for connecting homeowners with top-tier professionals, TheHomeMag has established itself as an indispensable resource. For more information about TheHomeMag, visit https://www.thehomemag.com Marketplace by TheHomeMagConnecting Homeowners with Professionals offers a seamless platform for homeowners to find and engage with certified home improvement professionals. It’s not just a directory; it’s a gateway to quality, reliability, and expertise. Homeowners can explore and connect with a network of trusted authorities in the home improvement field. The platform also offers an AI chatbot to inspire your next home improvement project, provide qualified professionals, and see what your new space has the potential to look like! Visit AskHomey.com.

