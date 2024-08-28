DIY Disasters: National Hunt to Find Brits Worst DIY Mishaps

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- • A £250 gift voucher is up for grabs.• Information on how to enter can be found here. SGS Engineering the leading UK gas struts manufacturer and tool retailer is launching its nationwide competition to uncover the most memorable 'DIY Disasters' from across the UK.This unique competition invites DIY enthusiasts and novices alike to share their most amusing and unforgettable home improvement mishaps for a chance to win a £250 gift voucher from SGS Engineering.Entries will be judged on creativity, humour, and the extent of the disaster. The competition is open to all residents of the UK, and submissions must be received by 12pm on the 5th September 2024.The winner will be awarded a £250 gift voucher to spend on any products available at SGS Engineering. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your toolset, invest in some new equipment, or simply stock up on essentials, this voucher will help you turn your DIY dreams into reality—hopefully, with fewer disasters this time around.Discussing the competition Neil Sansom, CEO at SGS Engineering said: “We've all had those DIY moments that didn't go quite to plan.“This competition is a fun way to share those stories and have a laugh at our own expense. We’re excited to see the entries and hope they bring a smile to everyone’s face. One lucky winner will be in with the chance of upgrading their DIY equipment to help them avoid any future disasters.”People can enter the competition here – it's free and easy to do via the entry form.Key dates to remember:Entries open on 8th August 2024 and close on 5th September 2024.The SGS team will review all entries, and a winner will be announced on 12th September 2024.Further information about the DIY Disasters competition and how to enter can be found at https://www.sgs-engineering.com/help-advice/uncover-diy-disasters-uk-win -ENDS-Issued by Modo25 on behalf of SGS Engineering. For further information or images, please get in touch with Modo25 on 07949010396 or email matthew@modo25.comNotes to EditorsAbout SGS EngineeringSGS Engineering is a UK manufacturer and retailer of NitroLift gas struts, which are widely used by avid DIY-ers, business owners and large brands alike. It has earned an excellent rating from customers (4.7 stars out of 5) on Trustpilot, from almost 50,000 reviews.SGS was established in 2003 with a gap in the market for UK-manufactured gas struts that could be built to an exacting standard and distributed quickly over the internet. Instead of waiting weeks for an imported gas strut, SGS customers can expect next-day delivery.As well as manufacturing gas struts, SGS also carries a huge range of garage equipment such as air compressors, tool chests, trolley jacks, hydraulic shop presses and engine cranes.Although SGS product ranges have grown over the years, the underlying principle has stayed the same; high-quality products, delivered quickly with an excellent UK-based customer service team.From humble beginnings, the company has grown and grown, now spanning four sites. When a customer orders with SGS Engineering, they can expect to receive a high-quality product. SGS branded products go through the most stringent of quality and performance checks.

