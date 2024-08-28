PHILIPPINES, August 28 - Press Release

August 28, 2024 Poe on eTravel For all its good intentions, the eTravel System for passengers arriving in and departing from the Philippines could use some improvement to avoid causing inconvenience. Complaints have been raised about how many passengers were stressed out by this tedious and time consuming requirement. Both the internet-savvy and the technogically-challenged have complained about accessing the app and the too many details to be filled out to complete the process. To exacerbate the nightmare, there are issues of availability of the internet for those who need to do it in the airports, and the intermittent connection. The Bureau of Immigration might need a hand from the Department of Information and Communications Technology to make this digital data collection platform more efficient and hassle-free. Let's have an eTravel System that's secure, user-friendly and one that allows legitimate visitors to enter and leave the country in a breeze.

