Villanueva: Manifestation - National Techvoc Day

August 28, 2024 Manifestation - National Techvoc Day

Senator Joel Villanueva Mr. President and distinguished colleagues: Seven years ago, we passed Republic Act No. 10970, designating August 25 of each year as the National Tech-Voc Day. This date aligns with the founding anniversary of TESDA, established on August 25, 1994. This year is particularly special as TESDA celebrates its 30th anniversary - Trenta na ang TESDA! They say thirty is a transitional age, marking the shift from youthful twenties to a more mature phase of adulthood. Marami po tayong nakitang mga significant transition sa TESDA. Bukod sa appointment ng bagong Director General sa katauhan ng ating kapwa EDCOM2 Commissioner, former 3rd District of Negros Occidental Representative Kiko Benitez, nakita rin natin ang lalong umaangat na husay ng ating mga trainees sa iba't ibang trade areas. Kitang-kita po ito sa katatapos na 2024 Philippine National Skills Competition sa World Trade Center dito sa Pasay City. The competition showcased over 200 competitors from across the country, competing in 25 different skill areas, including Cybersecurity, Information Technology, Mechatronics, Electronics, Cooking, and Baking, among others.[1] As the saying goes, a video speaks a million words. Let's take a moment to watch this short Audio-Visual Presentation. Sila po ang ating mga "Carlos Yulo" ng Tech-Voc sector at sila rin po ang patunay na malaki ang naging kontribusyon ng RA 10970 upang mabura ang "stigma" o ang second-rate status ng tech-voc sa bansa. In the recent PNSC, Region 11 (Davao Region) emerged as the Best Region Champion after obtaining a total of ten medals, including 5 Gold, 3 Silver, and 2 Bronze. It was followed up by the National Capital Region (5 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze) and Region IV-A (4 Gold, 3 Silver, 2 Bronze). Ikinagagalak rin po nating banggitin ang ating mga Gold Medalists: 1. Automobile Technology: Janxent Basalo 2. Fashion Technology: Eurika Javier 3. Graphic Design Technology: Hannah Krystelle Caintic 4. Hotel Reception: Carlos Antonio Delos Reyes 5. Restaurant Service: Lianna Kryzelle Verana 6. Cabinetmaking: Timmy Mandabon 7. Electrical Installations: James Cavin Sayago 8. Plumbing & Heating: Alexis Joseph Anuta 9. Refrigeration and Airconditioning: Agxille Jade Langamin and Denmark Dadia 10. Cybersecurity: Railly Mallari and Ralph Baskin Bognot 11. Information Network Cabling: Roy Jhun Padecio 12. IT Network Systems Administration: Allan Gonzales 13. IT Software Solutions for Business: Charles Francis Padua and Glen Angelo Bautista 14. Web Technologies: Amiel Louis Gingco 15. CNC Maintenance: John Patrick Torres and Steven Retirado 16. Electronics: John Jester Salen 17. Mechanical Engineering CAD: Milsen Cedric Palaganas 18. Mechatronics: Roneil Arriesgado and Abraham Badar Lubos po tayong nagagalak na makasama sila ngayong araw sa bulwagang ito kasama ang kani-kanilang mga coaches at mga TESDA Officials sa pangunguna ni DG Kiko Benitez. Mr. President, this 2024, winners will participate in the World Skills Competition in Lyon, France. Next year, 2025, tayo ang host ng ASEAN Skills Competition.[2] For the past 3 decades, TESDA has taken great strides in uplifting the lives of Filipinos. We are honored and humbled to have been part of the agency's journey. Like a "pearl", TESDA has grown, and jobs have been created. Simula po nang maitatag ang TESDA noong 1994, halos 37.1 milyong Pilipino na ang nabigyan ng de-kalidad na training. Naniniwala po tayo na sa nalalapit na pagsasabatas ng Enterprise-Based Education and Training o EBET Bill, mas marami pang Pilipino ang makakaranas ng masayang pagbabago. Katuwang ang EDCOM2, at naniniwala po ako na maging ang buong Senado, masigasig na haharapin ng TESDA ang susunod na tatlumpung taon at ang mga pagbabagong hatid ng teknolohiya, lalong lalo na po sa larangan ng Artificial Intelligence at Robotics. Mabuhay ang TESDA. Maraming salamat and God bless us all. [1] TESDA all set for 2024 National Skills Competition. Available at https://tesda.gov.ph/Media/NewsDetail/20363. [2] WorldSkills Philippines. https://www.facebook.com/worldskillsphofficial/.

