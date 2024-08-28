PHILIPPINES, August 28 - Press Release

August 28, 2024 Bong Go to question additional subsidy for 2025 if PhilHealth fails to implement "promises" "Cross my heart, cross my heart ka pa d'yan. Tuparin niyo ang pangako ninyo." These were the remarks of Senate Committee on Health Chairperson Senator Christopher "Bong" Go when asked in a radio interview on Saturday if he has confidence in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. or PhilHealth's "promises" to improve its services following the discovery of the agency's reserve funds amounting to PhP500 billion which part of it amounting to Php89.9 billion is set to be returned to the National Treasury as directed by the Department of Finance. PhilHealth President Emmanuel Ledesma was unable to explain during the hearing of the health committee last August 20 why PhilHealth has not yet recommended to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. slashing the premium contribution rate of its members. Ledesma, in a hearing the previous month, told Go that he will "immediately" recommend to Marcos decreasing member contribution. Senator Go has raised the "morality" of PhilHealth having excess funds while many Filipinos --- who are all PhilHealth beneficiaries in accordance with the Universal Health Care Act --- are unable to pay for their medical expenses. This prompted Go to raise the possibility of questioning any additional funding for PhilHealth in the coming 2025 budget deliberations. "Bakit kayo bibigyan ng subsidy sa 2025 eh meron pa kayong reserve fund na 500 Billion? Unfair naman, baka pwedeng gamitin ito sa ibang tulong pampagamot o serbisyong pangkalusugan para sa mga mahihirap. Kung hindi nyo magagamit, wawalisin na naman yan ng Deparment of Finance," said Go, citing the controversial transfer of PhP89.9 billion excess funds of PhilHealth back to the national treasury. "Nako, kapag hindi ninyo tinupad ang inyong mga pangako na tatanggalin ang single period of confinement policy, increase sa case rates, expand benefit packages, babantayan natin 'yan. Dapat po ay bawasan ang inyong budget sa 2025," warned Go. Go, during the recent health committee hearing, brought to the public's attention PhilHealth's single period of confinement policy --- which the senator called "no repeat-sakit policy"--- where some cases are not covered by PhilHealth if a patient is being treated for the same case more than once within 90 days. The senator described the policy as "illogical" while PhilHealth chief Ledesma himself said it is "flawed" and vowed to have its scrapping studied. "With this, we reiterate our appeal to PhilHealth to use the available funds for health to help Filipinos with their healthcare needs. Ang pondong para sa health ay dapat gamitin para sa health!," he said.

