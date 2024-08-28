【Fireworks dazzle for double celebrations and brighten golden calling card】 Macao International Fireworks Display Contest will grandly commence on 7 September

MACAU, August 28 - 【MGTO】Promotional video of 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the 32nd edition of the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest (“the Contest”) will take place from 7 September to 6 October, in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR. Fireworks companies from ten countries around the world will enchant local and visiting spectators with fantastic fireworks. Manifesting the charm of “tourism + events”, the Contest is set to enrich the experience of nighttime activities, boost the flow of people and invigorate the community economy, brightening Macao’s golden calling card as an international metropolis.

The six integrated resort enterprises are partner entities for the Contest this year. The organizer MGTO held a press conference today (28 August) to introduce the Contest and its outreach programs. A blessing ceremony and prize-giving ceremony for the Chinese Slogan Contest also took place today.

At the press conference, Acting Director of MGTO, Cheng Wai Tong, expressed that as this year marks the double celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, the fireworks extravaganza is staged as part of the pursuit of deeper integration across the sectors of “tourism +”. Fueled by different entities’ collaborative efforts, the spectacular contest will take the stage for residents and visitors. He believes the fireworks companies from worldwide will create ten mesmerizing shows and spark greater joy for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Ten fireworks companies grace Macao from near and far

The 32nd Contest will dazzle the night sky above the sea from across Macau Tower at 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. on 7, 14 and 21 September, 1 and 6 October. Ten spectacular displays, each spanning about 18 minutes, will be unveiled by ten pyrotechnic companies from Russia, France, Canada, Thailand, Spain, Philippines, China, Italy, Japan and Portugal. Following the last two shows on 6 October, a prize-giving ceremony will reveal the winners of the year.

Get immersed in the magic of fireworks at vantage points

For residents’ and visitors’ enjoyment from different angles, five great vantage points are recommended this year as follows: from Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre to Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront on Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, the waterfront at Macao Science Center, Avenida de Sagres (next to Mandarin Oriental, Macau), Anim’Arte NAM VAN and Avenida do Oceano in Taipa. The fireworks displays will be live broadcast on TDM Ou Mun TV Channel and TDM Entertainment TV Channel, while synchronized music will stream from TDM - Radio Macao's Chinese Channel (FM100.7) at 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. every fireworks evening.

Outreach programs enhance public’s participation

To boost the public’s engagement with the Fireworks Contest, the Photo Contest and Student Drawing Contest will offer an opportunity for photography enthusiasts and students to bring fireworks to life in wonderful artworks.

The two contests are coordinated by the Photographic Society of Macao and the Macau Artist Society respectively. For more information and download of the application form, please visit the Fireworks Contest’s website: https://fireworks.macaotourism.gov.mo/, the Photographic Society of Macao’s website: www.psm.org (for Photo Contest) or the Macau Artist Society’s website: http://masmacau.com (for Student Drawing Contest).

An online interactive game is launched for the Contest this year, welcoming local and visiting players. Via online promotional posts or by scanning the QR code at fireworks watching zones, participants can enter the WeChat mini-program “MGTO’s Interactive Zone”, share photos or videos for likes, or complete the mission of a fireworks photo game for a chance to win attractive prizes.

Fireworks Carnival at waterfront of Macao Science Center

MGTO and the General Union of Neighbors Association of Macau will present the popular Fireworks Carnival next to the waterfront of Macao Science Center from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on each fireworks evening. The Carnival will be a fascinating blend of culinary delights, performances and games, adding vibrant vibes to the five fireworks nights.

For more information about the 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, interested individuals can visit the event website: http://fireworks.macaotourism.gov.mo or follow MGTO on WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin.

Prestigious event radiates the glamour of “tourism + event”

Organized by MGTO since 1989, the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest has developed into a prestigious event of Macao. Over the years, top notch fireworks companies from around the world have joined the Contest to create wonderful shows that keep reaching a new pinnacle of excellence for audience’s enjoyment. In tandem with different supporting activities, the Contest radiates Macao’s charm as a destination of “tourism + events”.