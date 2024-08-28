Crypto4A Certified to NIST’s Algorithm Standards

This milestone marks a pivotal advancement in securing our digital future in the quantum era.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crypto4A Technologies Inc., a pioneering leader in quantum-safe, crypto-agile solutions, proudly announces its certification to the post quantum cryptography (PQC) standards published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).These standards have also been adopted as part of the Cryptographic National Security Algorithm Suite (CNSA) 2.0, therefore, these algorithms will ultimately be required in all critical infrastructure and National Security Systems.Crypto4A has worked with accredited lab Atsec Information Security to test against the NIST production algorithm implementations to gain certification for the ML-KEM (FIPS 203), ML-DSA (FIPS 204), and SLH-DSA (FIPS 205) algorithms. View our NIST CAVP certificate here With quantum computing threatening to render traditional cryptographic methods obsolete, Crypto4A's hardware security modules (HSM) with built-in hardware-based roots of trust and native, quantum-safe algorithm support ensure that organizations can confidently safeguard their critical information.“NIST has done an exceptional job delivering this new set of quantum-safe algorithms and we are proud of our collaboration with NIST as a Technology Partner in this initiative,” said Bruno Couillard, CEO and co-founder of Crypto4A. “Our HSM products are inherently crypto-agile and have been built on quantum-safe foundations since 2017 allowing us to very quickly integrate these algorithms into our products now that they are finalized. Today marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a quantum-safe and crypto-agile cybersecurity era.”"Congratulations to Crypto4A Technologies on achieving certification to the latest PQC standards published by NIST," said Dr. Amit Sinha, CEO of DigiCert. "The availability of official standards and HSMs that natively support them represents a significant milestone for quantum-safe cryptography. We look forward to working together to accelerate the adoption of PQC in the industry."Crypto4A’s HSMs are equipped with advanced features that provide unparalleled security and performance, including Quantum-Safe Cryptography and Crypto-Agility ensuring your assets remain protected as threats evolve and Crypto-Portability that allows private keying material to be transferred to support business recovery and continuity while avoiding vendor lock-in.“This new round of NIST’s PQC algorithm standards represents a critical step in the global effort to fortify cryptographic defenses.”, said Jim Goodman, CTO and co-founder of Crypto4A. “By aligning with these standards, Crypto4A demonstrates our ongoing dedication to providing security solutions that address both current and future threats.”The advent of quantum computing represents a critical inflection point in cybersecurity, one that demands immediate attention. With the introduction of NIST’s new PQC algorithms, organizations can no longer afford a “wait and see” approach; this mindset is a recipe for disaster. The time for planning and executing a migration to quantum-safe systems is now. With these algorithm standards in place, the cybersecurity industry can confidently deliver quantum-safe solutions, ready for market adoption. Crypto4A is proud to lead the way as the first quantum-safe, crypto-agile HSM on the market, offering this essential capability to safeguard digital infrastructure in the quantum era.For more information on Crypto4A’s quantum-safe, crypto-agile HSM solutions and our commitment to advancing cybersecurity, please visit www.crypto4a.com

