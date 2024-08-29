CARDIO inCode-Score presentation on polygenic risk of Coronary Heart Disease at the 2024 ESC Annual Congress, London

GENinCode CARDIO inCode-Score

IRVINE, US, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GENinCode US Inc, the polygenics company focused on the prevention of cardiovascular disease and ovarian cancer, announces the presentation by Kaiser Permanente on the interplay between family history and polygenic risk on the incidence of coronary heart disease (“CHD”) which will take place at the 2024 Annual Congress of the European Society of Cardiology (“ESC”) in London from 30 August to 2 September 2024.Following the March 2024 milestone publication in the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology (1), this latest study shows CARDIO® inCode-Score PRS and family history in first degree relatives independently contribute to the risk of incident CHD, with a 42% increase in risk in the presence of a positive family history and a 64% increase where the patient has a high polygenic risk score (“PRS”). Importantly, the study showed the joint effect of positive family history and a high polygenic risk increased the hazard or incidence of CHD by 2.3 times. Thus, relying solely on self reported (patient) family history is insufficient to fully characterise the genetic contribution to CHD and PRS is recommended.The Kaiser Permanente Division of Research study investigated more than 63,000 adult individuals with no history of CHD who are part of the Kaiser Permanente Northern California Genetic Epidemiology Resource in Adult Health and Aging (“GERA”) multi-ethnic cohort. The GERA cohort followed the membership over an average of 14 years, using CARDIOinCode-Score to assess the polygenic risk of CHD and future incidence of risk of CHD.Individuals with a high polygenic risk of CHD should be prioritised for lifestyle advice and where appropriate therapeutic intervention as those at the highest polygenic risk will benefit most from earlier and/or more intensified treatment, especially where they have family history. Previous data on CARDIOinCode-Score presented at last year’s ESC showed that where individuals have a high polygenic risk, a favourable lifestyle is associated with a 52% lower rate of CHD compared with an unfavourable lifestyle. The latest study continues to underline the need for ‘polygenic risk score’ lifetime risk assessment in conjunction with traditional clinical risk assessment (including family history) to optimise preventive care strategies and lower the future risk of CHD.Polygenic risk assessment can be undertaken in younger people, before conventional clinical risk factors (such as high blood pressure, diabetes, etc.) have developed, and can be combined with conventional risk scoring in older people. In this way clinicians can more accurately identify those most likely to benefit from lifestyle and therapeutic intervention (precision medicine). Joint LDL-C (low density lipoprotein-cholesterol) and polygenic risk for incident coronary heart disease.Matthew Walls, CEO of GENinCode said: “This latest ESC presentation on CARDIOinCode-Score continues to strengthen the clinical utility and importance of polygenic risk assessment to identify individuals in the population at high genetic risk enabling targeted treatment to prevent coronary heart disease.”For more information visit www.genincode.com

