Vantage Circle Secures a Leading Position in Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings: Recognition by HRO Today

Vantage Circle's Consistent Excellence Earns Top Spot in Customer Satisfaction: Recognition

TEXAS, US, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Circle , a global leader in employee engagement solutions backed by Behavioral Science, has secured a leading position in the Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings: recognition hosted by ‘ HRO Today ’. The company has been recognized as a leader in all three subcategories: Service Breadth, Deal Sizes, and Service Quality under the recognition service provider category.The Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings are solely based on feedback from buyers of the rated services. The rankings are derived from an extensive and rigorous annual survey conducted by HRO Today, which gathers insights directly from buyers and indirectly through service providers.Vantage Circle's strong performance in these subcategories underscores its position as a leading provider of comprehensive employee engagement solutions, capable of addressing the diverse needs of organizations of all sizes. The company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has enabled it to stand out in a highly competitive market, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in the HR industry.Partha Neog, CEO & Co-founder of Vantage Circle, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “Being recognized in the Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and value to our clients. These rankings reflect the trust and satisfaction our clients place in us, and we are honored to be acknowledged in the areas of service breadth, deal sizes, and service quality. As we continue to innovate and enhance our offerings, we remain dedicated to fostering meaningful employee engagement and driving success for organizations worldwide.”About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world's leading Behavioral-Science-Powered Global Employee Engagement SaaS-Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviors by aligning with your organization's core values and leveraging behavioral science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognize, and reinforce productive behaviors within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalized employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Well Fargo, ACG to transform their approach to productive employee behaviors through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localized rewards in 100+ countries, this makes recognition more meaningful. It allows employees to recognize in the flow-of-work from the existing chat or collaboration tools in the organization like MS Teams or Slack. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

