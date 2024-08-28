Death of ICTU stalwart

The Irish trade union movement has been shocked and saddened by the untimely death of ICTU campaigns officer Macdara Doyle.

Macdara (59) died at his home at the weekend following a recent cancer diagnosis.

A member of Dublin P&PR branch he marked the 20th anniversary of his appointment as an ICTU staff member earlier this month.

Macdara was a long serving communications officer and more recently worked on major campaigns including the housing coalition, Raise the Roof, and the Just Transition/Climate Change strategy.

Prior to joining Congress he was communications officer with Concern and travelled extensively highlighting Grogan crisis in poverty and hunger. He had a lifelong interest in development issues.

He began his journalism career in An Phoblacht, Big Issue and In Dublin. He also worked on the Sunday Tribune and on Magill magazine, where he was noted for his incisive media column and investigative journalism.

In a tribute Séamus Dooley, NUJ Irish Secretary said:

“Macdara was as talented and committed as he was unassuming. He made a significant contribution to journalism and the trade union movement. He was gifted, loyal and retained his strong commitment to social justice."

Sympathy is extended to Macdara's wife Brónach, daughter Aoife, son Ruairdhí, mother Marie and his sisters Ashling and Niamh.

https://www.ictu.ie/news/macdara-doyle

