GREEK GOLDEN VISA THRESHOLD TO INCREASE AS AUGUST MARKS ‘LAST CHANCE TO BUY’ AT €250,000 THRESHOLD

August 2024 marks the final month to purchase a property in mainland Greece and select Greek islands.

The next few weeks signifies the last chance to invest in Greek property, reap the benefit of the permanent residency and obtain European residency.” — Pantelis Leptos

DUBAI, RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- August 2024 marks the final month to purchase a property in mainland Greece and select Greek islands with the €250,000 threshold for the Golden Visa programme. Currently, investors can access a Golden Visa with a €250,000 investment (in certain areas and islands). However, from September 2024 the threshold will be raised to €800,000, more than triple!Leptos Estates, leading Greek developers, are therefore imploring potential investors to make haste and secure their purchases now, as it’s a ‘now or never’ situation. The first milestone to be part of the current programme will enable investors to have paid 10% of the unit value and signed a ‘sale agreement’ by end of August.The Golden Visa programme was first introduced in Greece in 2013 and has enabled thousands of purchasers to invest in Greek property and obtain EU citizenship. The permanent residency programme has proven exceptionally popular amongst, Asian, Chinese. Mena and African buyers, as many seek out both strong long term property investment along with good rental income, Visa-free Schengen Travel & free Government health & education.With only three weeks remaining on the €250,000 threshold, Leptos Estates are showcasing select properties for those looking to secure the Golden Visa.These include two villas at Santorini Villas located on the island of Santorini, priced from €505,000, villas at Aphrodite Beachfront & Maleme located on the island of Crete, right in front of the Mediterranean Sea, priced from €250,000 and Molos Beach Village in Paros, which offers apartments and villas starting from €270,000.Leptos Estates offers all investors a tailored service to support Golden Visa applications and help manage the process. They are also offering a free full furniture package and some units will also come with a ‘rental guarantee’.Pantelis Leptos, Co-President of Leptos Group of Companies said: “The €250,000 threshold for Golden Visa applicants is about to rise to over triple at the end of August. The next few weeks signifies the last chance to invest in Greek property, reap the benefit of the permanent residency and obtain European residency. Leptos Estates have selected a collection of homes for sale across the Greek Islands that would enable an investor to purchase as soon as possible. It is also a gateway to obtaining the EU residency.The team at Leptos Estates will be on hand to ensure a seamless purchase and permanent residency application process to ensure both are completed ahead of the September deadline.”Leptos Estates is the leading provider of new homes in Greece and Cyprus. For more information contact the Dubai Office on Tel: +971 4 2579306 / +971 509482424 or email Jenny.Pullon@LeptosEstates.com- Ends -For further press information or comment contact property@ellwoodpr.comNotes to editors:Leptos Estates is the Leading Property Developer in Cyprus. Founded in 1960 by Michael G. Leptos, the firm now has an established international network across 75 countries, having completed over 350 projects to date. Leptos Estates also has an extensive land bank in prime locations in Cyprus and Greece for the development of prestigious residential and holiday residences, luxury hotels and resorts as well as Mega projects.Extensive in-house expertise enables Leptos Estates to offer clients a totally comprehensive service from land purchasing and architectural design, through to construction, interior design and property management. The Leptos Group is active in the fields of Real Estate Development, Healthcare, Hospitality, Education and is rightly considered as a guarantor of high standards.

