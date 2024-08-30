Global Pulmonology Lasers Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Pulmonology Lasers Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pulmonology Lasers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pulmonology lasers market has demonstrated robust growth, with the market size increasing from $4.62 billion in 2023 to $5.06 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This growth is attributed to advancements in laser technology, initial applications in pulmonology, and the development of techniques such as laser bronchoscopy. The market is anticipated to continue its strong trajectory, reaching $7.31 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

Chronic Respiratory Diseases Propels Growth Of The Pulmonology Laser Market

The rise in chronic respiratory diseases is a key driver of the pulmonology lasers market. These conditions, which affect the airways and lung structures, lead to breathing difficulties and significantly impact quality of life. Factors contributing to the increase in chronic respiratory diseases include air pollution, smoking, an aging population, urbanization, and climate changes. Pulmonology lasers are utilized for diagnostic bronchoscopy and therapeutic interventions such as treating airway obstructions or tumors. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, approximately 2.8 million Australians have asthma, and about 638,000 have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), underlining the growing need for effective treatment options.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global pulmonology lasers market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16773&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies shaping the pulmonology lasers market include Cynosure Inc., Coherent Corp., and Lumenis Ltd., among others. These companies are at the forefront of technological advancements, such as next-generation integrated laser systems. For instance, Lumibird Medical's launch of the Capsulo Nd

laser in September 2022 represents a significant innovation, providing enhanced precision, safety, and efficiency for medical procedures.

In a strategic development, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired the surgical business of Lumenis Ltd. in September 2021. This acquisition integrates Lumenis's laser technology with Boston Scientific's portfolio, including the MOSES technology, to strengthen its market presence.

Market Segmentation

• Type: Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Nd-YAG) Laser, Photodynamic Laser • Indication: Bronchogenic Carcinoma, Malignant Lesions, Benign Tumors, Neoplasms, Hemorrhage, Tracheal Stenosis

• End-Users: Specialty Care Centers, Hospitals, Academic Centers, Research Organizations

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the pulmonology lasers market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its leading position. The detailed report provides extensive insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global pulmonology lasers market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pulmonology-lasers-global-market-report

Pulmonology Lasers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pulmonology Lasers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pulmonology lasers market size, pulmonology lasers market drivers and trends, pulmonology lasers market major players, pulmonology lasers competitors' revenues, pulmonology lasers market positioning, and pulmonology lasers market growth across geographies. The pulmonology lasers market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ophthalmic-medical-lasers-global-market-report

Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-medical-lasers-global-market-report



Cosmetic Lasers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cosmetic-lasers-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Healthcare Industry Overview with Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.