Digital Court for Dražen Petrović Memorial Game

STEIN A. D. TRAUN, GERMANY, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASB GlassFloor , a leading provider of innovative sport floor solutions, is honored to announce its collaboration with the Dražen Petrović Memorial Game, celebrating the legacy of one of basketball’s greatest icons. The prestigious event will be held on September 5th at Arena Zagreb, bringing together basketball enthusiasts from around the world to pay tribute to the late Dražen Petrović, whose impact on the sport continues to resonate.The Dražen Petrović Memorial Game will be played on the ASB GlassFloor, providing a unique and immersive viewing experience for fans both in the stadium and on TV while ensuring a safe and high-performance surface for the athletes. The game will be a match-up between the Croatian National Team and the best European Players, with coaching provided by renowned basketball coaches Neven Spahija and Željko Obradović. The incorporation of ASB GlassFloor’s technology aims to enhance the event by adding a modern and visually stunning element that perfectly complements the tribute to Petrović.About Dražen PetrovićDražen Petrović (October 22, 1964 – June 7, 1993) was one of the most revered Croatian professional basketball players, achieving significant success both in Europe and the NBA. Initially making his mark in Europe during the 1980s with Cibona and Real Madrid, Petrović went on to become one of the NBA’s premier shooting guards after joining the league in 1989. Petrović’s extraordinary contributions to the sport of basketball continue to be celebrated, and his legacy is honored through events such as the Dražen Petrović Memorial Game.About ASB GlassFloorASB GlassFloor is a leading provider of innovative sports flooring solutions. Renowned for transforming arenas into dynamic, interactive spaces, ASB GlassFloor combines cutting-edge technology with exceptional design to create visually stunning and highly functional surfaces. Our advanced glass flooring is utilised by some of the world’s most prestigious sporting events and venues, setting new standards for performance and aesthetics.With a focus on innovation, quality, and durability, ASB GlassFloor continues to redefine the possibilities of sports venues and event spaces, providing unparalleled experiences for athletes and audiences alike.ASB GlassFloor has been showcased in prominent events such as the FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup, the 1. German BBL Season Opener 2023, the NBA All-Star 2024, and the Basketball Champions League Final Four 2024, reflecting our dedication to enhancing sports venues with high-performance and visually striking flooring.

