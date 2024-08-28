Police arrest a 20-year-old male suspect for an unlawful wounding incident in Malaita Province

Police in Auki have arrested a 20-year-old male suspect for an unlawful wounding incident at Otorodai village, Mbita’ama area in North Malaita on 26 August 2024.

The suspect used a weapon (war club) and struck the victim on the right leg several times, as a result the victim sustained injury with a swollen leg and he was not able to walk at that time of the incident.

The suspect stopped when the war club was broken into half and that was when the injured victim managed to jump out from the house and yelled out for assistance.

The arrest was made after the incident happened on 26 April 2024 after few attempts to arrest the suspect but he escaped from police upon arrival.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Chief Superintendent Tex Tafoa said, “The villagers came to the victims’ rescue and noticed that his right leg was injured while the suspect had already escaped to his home village.”

PPC Tafoa said, “A case was later reported and was established for investigation. Currently police in Auki continue with investigation while the suspect is on remand at Auki correctional facility.”

Chief Superintendent Tafoa said, “I appeal to our good people to refrain from illegal or criminal activities. This is not good for us who stay together in one area and cause problems between us.”

