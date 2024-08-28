SIWA removed from SOE Standing

The Government today announced the removal of the Solomon Islands Water Authority (SIWA), which is trading as Solomon Water from its position as a State-Owned Enterprise (SOE).

The Cabinet decision became effective on 26 August 2024 as part of the Government’s efforts to revamp the Authority’s struggling performance in providing much-needed water services and projects to the public.

Before 1992, the Organization was known as the Water Unit under the Ministry of Transport, Works and Utilities, and its functions were provided for under the Water Supply Act. The Solomon Islands Water Authority was only established in 1992 under the Solomon Islands Water Authority Act.

SIWA became a State-Owned Enterprise in 2007 under the State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) Act, however, the SOE Act does not establish the Solomon Islands Water Authority.

This SOE Act did not repeal the SIWA Act which is still in force. The function of SIWA is set out under section 7 of the Act.

The Government statement said despite numerous efforts to guide and support Solomon Water (SIWA) in managing national water projects, the SIG has encountered persistent challenges that undermine confidence in SIWA’s leadership. This is also exacerbated by the prolonged construction of sewage systems along the Kukum Highway as a classic example.

This lack of commitment to these key initiatives reflects poorly on SIWA’s leadership and its alignment with national development goals. SIWA’s continuous disregard of government directives and its persistent portrayal of acting autonomously without accountability has eroded trust and confidence in its leadership.

Given these substantial shortcomings, the SIG must prioritize accountability, transparency, and effective leadership to ensure the successful implementation of vital water infrastructure projects.

The government is concerned that SIWA’s core functions are not discharged which resulted in national projects in the public interest being jeopardised and services in provincial capitals and urban centers being neglected.

As such, the Cabinet has removed Solomon Islands Water Authority from the Schedule to the SOE Act under section 28. The only Act governing SIWA now is the Solomon Islands Water Authority Act.

Moving forward, the Government will consider appropriate measures to address these issues, which may include restructuring leadership within SIWA, enforcing contractual obligations, and exploring alternative management strategies to safeguard the interests of the nation and its citizens by the Solomon Islands Water Authority Act.

Ends///