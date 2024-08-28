EODD conduct UXOs Render Safe operation in Western Province

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department (EODD) of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) will conduct Unexploded Ordnance (UXOs) Render Safe Operation in Western Province on 29 August 2024.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Operation Everlyn Thugea says, “The operation will be led by the Australian Defence Force (ADF) with contributions from New Zealand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Korea, and Japan.”

AC Thugea says, “Operation Render Safe will be covering areas such as Kuzi, Ringgi, Teme, and Lolu on Kolombangara Island, as well as Niu Mala, Mboemboe, and nearby communities on Kohinggo Island.

“Munda, Noro, Sasavele, Nusa Roviana, Baeroko, Enoghae, and surrounding communities on New Georgia Island are also in the area of operation,” says AC Thugea.

Thugea says, “We must work together to ensure those residing in the operation area are safe. UXOs are remnants of the past conflicts that continue to pose significant risks to the safety and well-being of individuals at the affected areas in the Solomon Islands.”

For safety reasons there will be safe evacuations of people and road blocks in mentioned areas above during the operation. The communities that will be affected will be notified prior to the operation.

Report any UXOs to EODD on phone 7495215 or call the police free toll line on phone 999 or call in at any nearest police station and report it.

//End//