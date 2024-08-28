Leading Travel Marketplace WINGIE Reveals Data-Driven Insights on Saudi Arabian Summer Travel Trends

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the summer travel season comes to a close, WINGIE , the leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, shares key insights into the travel patterns of its Saudi Arabian users. The summer of 2024 witnessed a remarkable 70% increase in flight bookings compared to the previous year, reflecting a significant surge in residents' enthusiasm for travel.



Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Türkiye emerged as the top destinations for travelers departing from Saudi Arabia over the last three months. Domestic flights within Saudi Arabia were particularly prominent with Riyadh-Jeddah, while Jeddah-Cairo, and Riyadh-Cairo being among the most frequented routes. Additionally, routes such as Riyadh-İstanbul, Jeddah-Dubai, and Jeddah-London highlighted the continued importance of regional travel, as well as showcasing some international travel interests. Although the routes reflect varied travel interests, the emphasis remains largely on intra-Kingdom journeys and regional destinations.

The demographic data reveals that 36% of travelers were aged between 25-34 years, closely followed by 33% aged 35-44 years, indicating a youthful and dynamic traveler base. The gender distribution was skewed, with 88% of travelers being male and 12% female. 37% of bookings were made by solo travelers, with 25% for two passengers and 7% for three passengers, illustrating a pattern of travel preferences ranging from individual adventures to small group trips during the summer months.

As travel demand grows, WINGIE uses advanced AI technology to provide optimal flight options, competitive fares, and seamless booking experiences, ensuring a smooth journey for all.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, specializing in flights through its platforms wingie.com , sa.wingie.com , wingie.ae and enuygun.com . The company offers a comprehensive range of travel products including flights, hotels, rental cars and bus tickets. Recognized for its innovation, Wingie Enuygun Group is at the forefront of the MENA online travel space, pioneering technological advancements and driving digital transformation within the industry.

Wingie leverages advanced AI technology to provide a seamless user experience, featuring virtual interlining for flights and a diverse array of airline tickets and travel content. The platform is available in six languages, employs over 400 people, and attracts approximately 200 million visitors annually, reaffirming its position as a premier choice for travelers.

Contact: marketing@wingie.com

