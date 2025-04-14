Aggregating World Heritage Resources to Drive High-Quality Development of Fujian's Cultural Tourism

Organizing Committee of the 2025 Fujian Provincial Conference on the Development of Cultural and Tourism Economy

NANPING, China, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the theme of "Cultivating Cultural Tourism as the Pillar Industry", the 2025 Fujian Provincial Conference on the Development of Cultural and Tourism Economy will be held in Nanping City, Fujian Province, from April 17th to 19th.

Shortly before the conference opens, under the guidance of the Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, six major 5A-level scenic areas -- Mt. Wuyi Scenic Area, Kulangsu Tourist Area, Fujian Tulou (Yongding) Scenic Area, Fujian Tulou (Nanjing) Scenic Area, Taining Scenic Tourist Area, and Quanzhou Mt. Qingyuan Scenic Area -- jointly initiated the establishment of the Fujian's World Heritage 5A Scenic Area Alliance. This initiative lays a solid foundation for Fujian to integrate its world heritage resources, further promoting the province's goal of becoming a world-renowned tourist destination. It also marks a significant step forward in the province's pursuit of coordinated and high-quality cultural tourism development.

Mt. Wuyi, as the only World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site and National Park in Fujian Province, is also the distinguished symbol of Nanping, the host of this conference. In recent years, Nanping City has leveraged the strategic value of Mt. Wuyi National Park to enhance its "Greater Wuyi Cultural and Tourism Circle" brand and promote the development of the "Mt. Wuyi Protection and Development Belt". The city has pioneered the construction of China's first national park scenic road system and developed a range of themed tourism products, including biodiversity education tours and Danxia landscape photography experiences. These efforts have contributed to the creation of a "Nanping Model" that harmonizes ecological preservation with cultural and tourism development.

In addition, utilizing the resources of Mt. Wuyi National Park, Fujian Province has actively engaged in international cooperation in areas such as cultural tourism, environmental conservation, and biodiversity research with countries along the Belt and Road Initiative, harvesting significant outcomes.

World Heritage Sites are treasures shared by all humanity. Fujian continues to make exemplary use of these resources to create a "go phenomenal" effect for its cultural tourism, and generate higher appeal to an international audience. From Quanzhou, the "World Heritage City" known for its Maritime Silk Road heritage, to Kulangsu, the "Island of Music" decorated with diverse global architecture; from the Fujian Tulou, which embodies the wisdom and ingenuity of the local people, to the spectacular natural landscapes of Taining Danxia and the dual heritage status of Mt. Wuyi.

Contact person: Mr. Lin Tel: 86-10-63074558

