August 28, 2024 Bong Go pushes for livelihood support for disadvantaged sectors as his Malasakit Team aids workers in Quezon City On Thursday, August 22, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team extended vital support to displaced workers in Barangay Commonwealth, Quezon City. "Bawat tulong na ating ipinamamahagi ay isang hakbang patungo sa mas magandang kinabukasan para sa ating mga kababayan. Bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at ito ay pagpapatuloy ng ating walang sawang pagtulong sa mga nangangailangan sa abot ng ating makakaya," Go said. As Mr. Malasakit who is known for his unwavering compassion for Filipinos in need, the initiative is part of Go's advocacy to make government services reach the grassroots level. Through Go's support in collaboration with Councilor Candy Medina, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) conducted a Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program orientation for 69 qualified beneficiaries. Meanwhile, Go's Malasakit Team also provided the workers gathered at Barangay Commonwealth Hall with essential items such as snacks, masks, vitamins, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. There were also select recipients of shoes and a mobile phone. In his video message, Go also reiterated his push for Senate Bill No. 420 which aims to establish a short-term employment program for eligible individuals from underprivileged households. This proposed measure would create the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) to provide temporary employment opportunities to individuals who qualify as economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers. As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go reminded the beneficiaries about the medical assistance available through the Malasakit Centers. With 166 centers nationwide, these facilities help to reduce hospital bills for the impoverished and underprivileged. Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops aiming to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos. In Quezon City, Malasakit Centers are located at the Lung Center of the Philippines, Novaliches District Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children's Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, East Avenue Medical Center, Veterans Memorial Medical Center, Philippine Orthopedic Center, National Children's Hospital, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, and the PNP General Hospital. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung pagkakataong ibinigay n'yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," said Go.

