Job Opportunity at the Embassy of Slovenia
SLOVENIA, August 28 - Job Category and Title
Administrative Assistant (Contract Employee)
Responsibilities and Duties
- Answering phone calls
- Receiving Embassy guests
- Arranging accommodation, logistics, meetings, events, and meals for Slovenian and Japanese VIP guests
- Contacting and communicating with relevant bodies of the Japanese government at all levels
- Composing diplomatic correspondence
- Managing the Embassy's contact list
- Providing translation and interpretation support when necessary
- Drafting letters in Japanese and English (and Slovenian if possible)
- Cooperating with the Personal Assistant to the Head of Mission to implement tasks
- Performing other administrative tasks as assigned by the Head of Mission
Preferred Experience
- Experience working at an Embassy or international organization
- Experience as an administrative assistant
- Experience living and working in an international environment
Qualifications
Language
- Japanese (Native level)
- English (Business level)
- Slovenian language is an asset (Native or fluent level)
Skills
- Excellent organizational and administrative skills with attention to detail
- Strong communication skills
Salary
To be informed during the interview
Location of Workplace
Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Tokyo
(7-14-12 Minami Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo)
Working Hours
8 hours per day (9:00 - 17:00)
*Starting working hours are between 8:00 and 9:00
Holidays
Saturday, Sunday, and designated days off as confirmed and conveyed by the Embassy (Embassy opens on some Japanese public holidays)
How to Apply
Due Date of Application
By 23:59, Tuesday, 17 September 2024 (JST)
Start Day
1 December 2024
