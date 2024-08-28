Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,611 in the last 365 days.

Job Opportunity at the Embassy of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, August 28 - Job Category and Title

Administrative Assistant (Contract Employee)

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Answering phone calls
  • Receiving Embassy guests
  • Arranging accommodation, logistics, meetings, events, and meals for Slovenian and Japanese VIP guests
  • Contacting and communicating with relevant bodies of the Japanese government at all levels
  • Composing diplomatic correspondence
  • Managing the Embassy's contact list
  • Providing translation and interpretation support when necessary
  • Drafting letters in Japanese and English (and Slovenian if possible)
  • Cooperating with the Personal Assistant to the Head of Mission to implement tasks
  • Performing other administrative tasks as assigned by the Head of Mission

Preferred Experience

  • Experience working at an Embassy or international organization
  • Experience as an administrative assistant
  • Experience living and working in an international environment

Qualifications

Language

  • Japanese (Native level)
  • English (Business level)
  • Slovenian language is an asset (Native or fluent level)

Skills

  • Excellent organizational and administrative skills with attention to detail
  • Strong communication skills

Salary

To be informed during the interview

Location of Workplace

Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Tokyo
(7-14-12 Minami Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo)

Working Hours

8 hours per day (9:00 - 17:00)
*Starting working hours are between 8:00 and 9:00

Holidays

Saturday, Sunday, and designated days off as confirmed and conveyed by the Embassy (Embassy opens on some Japanese public holidays)

How to Apply

eri.yamazaki@gov.si

Due Date of Application

By 23:59, Tuesday, 17 September 2024 (JST)

Start Day

1 December 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Job Opportunity at the Embassy of Slovenia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more