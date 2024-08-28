Job Opportunity at the Embassy of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, August 28 - Job Category and Title Administrative Assistant (Contract Employee) Responsibilities and Duties Answering phone calls

Receiving Embassy guests

Arranging accommodation, logistics, meetings, events, and meals for Slovenian and Japanese VIP guests

Contacting and communicating with relevant bodies of the Japanese government at all levels

Composing diplomatic correspondence

Managing the Embassy's contact list

Providing translation and interpretation support when necessary

Drafting letters in Japanese and English (and Slovenian if possible)

Cooperating with the Personal Assistant to the Head of Mission to implement tasks

Performing other administrative tasks as assigned by the Head of Mission Preferred Experience Experience working at an Embassy or international organization

Experience as an administrative assistant

Experience living and working in an international environment Qualifications Language Japanese (Native level)

English (Business level)

Slovenian language is an asset (Native or fluent level) Skills Excellent organizational and administrative skills with attention to detail

Strong communication skills Salary To be informed during the interview Location of Workplace Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Tokyo

(7-14-12 Minami Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo) Working Hours 8 hours per day (9:00 - 17:00)

*Starting working hours are between 8:00 and 9:00 Holidays Saturday, Sunday, and designated days off as confirmed and conveyed by the Embassy (Embassy opens on some Japanese public holidays) How to Apply eri.yamazaki@gov.si Due Date of Application By 23:59, Tuesday, 17 September 2024 (JST) Start Day 1 December 2024

