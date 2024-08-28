How to Make the Most of Welcome Weekend

📅 Tip #1 - Attend Welcome Weekend Events

While move-in may seem scary, you may want to rethink all the doubts you have about it. Our Welcome Weekend serves as a great opportunity to familiarize yourself with the University’s campus, meet new people, and ease some of the stress that comes with starting college. The Office of New Student & Family Programs has been working hard to create a fun and memorable Welcome Weekend for all of our new students. Full of activities, tours, and even some Kennel Club action, Welcome Weekend events are something you will definitely not want to miss.

🤗 Tip #2 - Get Your Family Connected

Starting college is not only a transition for you, but your family as well. From your parents to siblings, your whole family is experiencing this change and a healthy connection to your new home is as helpful to them as it is to you. New Student and Family Programs hosts a Parent & Family Orientation that helps them connect with Gonzaga and learn about the services and resources available on campus to ensure your success.

✔️ Tip #3 - Complete All Required Tasks Before Orientation

Make sure you have completed all of your “to-do’s” that have been sent to you through Zagmail before move-in begins. This checklist ensures that you’ve met all requirements and are ready to go for your first year!

🙋 Tip #4 - Attend Club Fairs/Optional Meetings About Campus Opportunities

It is important to educate yourself about all of the opportunities Gonzaga offers. From clubs to intramural sports to student government, don’t knock any of these opportunities until you’ve learned more about them. Getting involved is a great way to meet new people, staff, and professors. You can also develop new interests and hobbies!

😊 Tip #5 - DON’T STRESS!

Seriously. While orientation and starting college can be intimidating, everyone else is in the same boat as you. Try to relax and enjoy the beginning of your adventure. Before you know it, you will have made friends and will know the campus like the back of your hand. Smile, you’re now a Zag!!! We cannot wait to see you all soon and welcome you to campus.

Want additional information about Welcome Weekend? Check out the links below.