Mabin Holdings Acquires Martelli Companies to Become Metal Fabrication Leader in America

Quality Delivery and Integrated Acquisitions Creates Hyper Growth

PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mabin Holdings, a leader in steel fabrication and manufacturing, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Martelli Companies, a renowned provider of metal processing, fabrication, and related services for over 43 years. This strategic acquisition amplifies Mabin Holdings' ability to deliver custom steel manufacturing solutions to a diverse customer base, including large multinational clients.With the integration of Martelli Companies into its portfolio, Mabin Holdings will now possess unparalleled capabilities in fabricating, delivering, and installing steel solutions that serve as the backbone of America's infrastructure. The acquisition also enhances the company's ability to serve a wide array of industries, from transportation to construction, with top-tier steel products and services.Martelli Companies' founder, Ernest Martelli, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating, "For over 43 years, Martelli Companies has been committed to providing exceptional metal processing, fabrication, trucking, sandblasting, painting, assembly, installation, and warehousing solutions to our customers. By joining forces with Mabin Holdings, we can now offer broader and more complex steel solutions, extending our reach and impact in the industry."Mabin Holdings, already the parent company of PennFab , one of the nation's premier fabricators of railroad catenary systems, rail stations, and bridges, will now combine these assets with Martelli Companies' expertise to become the largest steel fabricator on the East Coast.Mike Mabin Jr., Founder and CEO of Mabin Holdings and son of Mike Mabin Sr., who founded PennFab in 1983, shared his perspective on the acquisition: "The addition of Martelli Companies to Mabin Holdings provides the marketplace with the most complete steel manufacturing company servicing the nation from the East Coast. Our goal is to continue expanding our reach and establish ourselves as the nation's premier provider of steel solutions."With this acquisition, Mabin Holdings is poised to meet the growing demands of its clients by offering a full spectrum of steel fabrication services, from initial processing to final installation, ensuring that the structures and infrastructure that run America are built with the highest quality and precision.About Mabin Holdings: Mabin Holdings is a leading steel fabrication and manufacturing company with a focus on delivering custom steel solutions for a wide range of industries. Through its subsidiaries, including PennFab and now Martelli Companies, Mabin Holdings offers comprehensive services that include design, fabrication, delivery, and installation of steel structures. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Mabin Holdings continues to expand its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.