Piercing Strategies Wins Gold for Leadership Development from the Brandon Hall Group

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Piercing Strategies , a leading consulting firm specializing in leadership development and diversity initiatives, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award for excellence in the Best Mentoring Program to Develop Diverse Leaders category. The award was given for their groundbreaking nine-month sponsorship program designed and implemented for their client, Public Consulting Group (PCG).The Proximity Sponsorship Program stands out for its comprehensive approach to developing diverse leaders. Unlike traditional mentoring programs, the Proximity Sponsorship program focuses on active sponsorship, combining one-on-one guidance with practical leadership experiences. Key features include:-Strategic matching of Sponsees with Sponsors-Sponsee and Sponsor training and toolkits to ensure program success-Regular check-ins and progress assessments-Cross-functional exposure and networking opportunities-Skill-building workshops focused on leadership competencies“We are thrilled to receive this recognition for our work," said Arika Pierce Williams , Founder and CEO of Piercing Strategies. "Our Proximity sponsorship program goes beyond traditional mentoring by creating a holistic ecosystem for leadership growth. This award validates our innovative approach to developing diverse leaders and fostering inclusive environments. The program successfully propels underrepresented talent into leadership roles and aligns with our mission to transform organizations through their people."Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits."Excellence Award winners distinguish themselves through their growing understanding that all the functions of HCM are integrated and must work together to move businesses forward," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the HCM Excellence Awards program."It is a pleasure to see more organizations collaborating across functions and getting more sophisticated and accomplished at delivering measurable benefit through ground-breaking HCM practices," she said. "For example, it was inspiring to see how diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are increasingly embedded into people and business strategies and cultures. We saw more alignment between HCM and business objectives than ever before."Excellence Award winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, January 28-30, 2025, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Webinar Announcement : To provide deeper insights into their award-winning approach, Piercing Strategies will be hosting a webinar titled "Accelerating Diverse Leadership: Unveiling Our Award-Winning Sponsorship Approach” on September 26, 2024. This webinar will offer a detailed look at the strategies and methodologies that made their Proximity Sponsorship Program stand out. Interested parties can register at https://www.piercingstrategies.com/sponsorship About Piercing StrategiesPiercing Strategies is a premier leadership development firm dedicated to transforming organizations through innovative leadership development initiatives and organizational effectiveness programs. With a focus on creating inclusive workplace cultures and developing diverse leadership pipelines, Piercing Strategies has helped numerous organizations achieve their potential through their people.About Brandon Hall Group:Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era. The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results.For more information about Piercing Strategies, please visit w www.piercingstrategies.com or contact leadership@piercingstrategies.com.

