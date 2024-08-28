Governor Newsom honors fallen San Diego Police Officer 8.27.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of San Diego Police Department Officer Austin Machitar:

“Jennifer and I are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Officer Machitar. His loved ones, friends and colleagues at the San Diego Police Department are in our hearts during this difficult time. Our thoughts are also with his fellow officer who was seriously injured.”

On August 26, 2024, Officer Machitar and his partner were responding to a vehicle pursuit in the City of San Diego when their patrol vehicle was broadsided by the suspect vehicle at an intersection. Officer Machitar succumbed to his injuries, and his partner has been transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

Officer Machitar, 30, joined the San Diego Police Department in March of 2019.

He is survived by his parents and sister.

In honor of Officer Machitar, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.