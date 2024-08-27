PHILIPPINES, August 27 - Press Release

August 25, 2024 Bong Go champions fire safety, congratulates new fire officers at NFTI Graduation Ceremony in Calamba City, Laguna Senator Christopher "Bong" Go served as the guest speaker for the graduation ceremony of the National Fire Training Institute (NFTI) Fire Officer Basic Course (FOBC) Class 2024-25 of the Philippine Public Safety College held on Saturday, August 24, at NFTI Compound in Calamba City, Laguna. The event marked a significant milestone for 130 graduates from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) who completed the rigorous training, earning ranks from Inspector to Senior Inspector. These graduates hail from various regions across the Philippines, including Regions 1 to 12, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), National Capital Region (NCR), Caraga, and BARMM. To show his appreciation, Go also provided tokens and various forms of support to the graduates. In his speech, Senator Go lauded the graduates for their dedication and hard work in completing the course, urging them to apply their newfound knowledge and skills to save lives and protect communities from fire-related incidents. Highlighting the Philippines' vulnerability to fire incidents, Go emphasized the critical role that well-trained fire officers play in safeguarding lives and protecting the nation from harm. "Ang inyong propesyon ay hindi lamang trabaho. Ito'y isang pagkakataon upang magpakita ng malasakit, pagmamahal, at tunay na serbisyo sa lipunan at sa ating kapwa Pilipino. Ang bawat sunog na inyong aapulahin, bawat buhay na inyong ililigtas, at bawat komunidad na inyong puprotektahan ay sumasalamin sa inyong pangako at dedikasyon sa bayan," he highlighted. "Ang hirap pong masunugan. Ang parati kong sinasabi sa kanila, huwag ho kayong mag-alala importante buhay tayo. Ang gamit po'y nalalabahan. Ang gamit nabibili. Ang pera kikitain. Subalit ang perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Kitang-kita ko po ang inyong sakripisyo bilang mga bumbero doon sa mga panahon po ng sunog. Salamat po sa inyong sakripisyo. Palakpakan po natin ang ating mga bumbero. Kayo ay parati ko pong ipaglalaban," Go added. The senator also took the opportunity to commend the NFTI officials, faculty and instructors, led by President Police Brigadier General (PBGen.) Ferdinando Sevilla (Ret) of the Philippine Public Safety College, and NFTI Acting Director Fire Senior Superintendent (FSSupt.) Christine Cula, among others, for their unwavering commitment to shaping the next generation of firefighters. He recognized their essential role in preparing the graduates to meet the challenges of their vital profession. As a staunch advocate for disaster resilience, Go reiterated his commitment to pushing for legislation that strengthens the country's disaster preparedness and response capabilities. "I have also consistently pushed for additional funding for the acquisition of firefighting and rescue equipment of the BFP. Last year, we advocated the flexible use of Fire Code revenues so that the BFP could make use of this fund to modernize its equipment," Go said. Go highlighted his role as the principal author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11589, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, which aims to modernize the BFP's equipment and enhance its operational efficiency. "Kaya naman po lagi nating siguraduhin na mas modernisado ang BFP at ang kakayahan nito na tugunan ang mga pangangailangan ng bansa lalo na po pagdating sa problema sa sunog. Ang modernization po hindi lang po 'yan karagdagang personnel, karagdagang equipment. And of course, (meron din) monthly education campaign. Tuturuan at tulungan po natin ang ating mga kababayan na mag-ingat. 'Yung iba po hindi sila aware kaya nagkakasunog-sunog yung mga illegal electric connection halimbawa. Kaya tulungan po natin 'yung mga kababayan natin na mag-ingat po," the senator continued. Additionally, he mentioned his co-authorship of RA 11549, which modifies the minimum height requirements for applicants to the PNP, BJMP, BFP, and the Bureau of Corrections, a law signed during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte. Go also continues to push for the passage of Senate Bill No. 188, also known as the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) Act. This bill aims to establish a specialized agency committed to developing communities that are adaptable, disaster-resilient, and secure. Furthermore, Go highlighted Senate Bill No. 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he is one of the co-sponsors and authors in the Senate. This proposed legislation is based on Go's earlier filed Mandatory Evacuation Center bill and aims to establish mandatory evacuation centers across provinces and municipalities to ensure safe refuge during disasters. Go also continues to advocate for better compensation for uniformed personnel and civilian government employees. During the previous administration, he supported the move to increase the salaries of uniformed personnel as promised by then president Rodrigo Duterte. Go also filed Senate Bill No. 2504, aimed at increasing the salaries of civilian personnel in the Philippine government. The proposed measure, also known as the "Salary Standardization Law VI," seeks to build upon the provisions of the previously enacted Republic Act No. 11466 or the Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 5 which Go served as one of its authors and co-sponsors in the Senate in 2019. Even without the passage of the proposed new law, Go has welcomed the recent Executive Order No. 64 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which mandates an increase in salaries and the provision of additional allowances for government workers. In closing, Senator Go congratulated the new fire officers and encouraged them to remain steadfast in their commitment to public service, stating, "Habang ipinagpapatuloy ninyo ang inyong karera, huwag sana kayong mawalan ng pag-asa at huwag kayong mapagod sa paggawa ng mabuti. Tandaan natin, minsang lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito." "Ako, bilang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos. Patuloy akong magiging tulay para sa mas maayos na kagamitan, pagsasanay, at suporta para sa ating mga magigiting na bumbero," he ended.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.