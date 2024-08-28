Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,624 in the last 365 days.

Poe on PUV coop loans

PHILIPPINES, August 28 - Press Release
August 28, 2024

Poe on PUV coop loans

The travails of our transport drivers and operators continue despite the implementation of the PUV modernization program.

No less than the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) acknowledged that several transport cooperatives who have consolidated to join the program have not been able to pay their loans for the modern vehicles they have purchased.

The DBP said it is also asking for higher equity and an approved route plan to ensure the venture will be profitable.

These are precisely among the key issues we raised together with 21 of our colleagues in the Senate when we sought the temporary halt of the program.

The jeepney units are too costly, the route plans are not yet final, the consolidation requirement has eased out hundreds of drivers and operators.

Transport coops falling behind in payment of their loans is a glaring symptom that we hope the Department of Transportation will consider in giving this program a second look.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Poe on PUV coop loans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more