Health conducts National Annual Operation Plan and Budget for 2025

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) is currently conducting its Annual Operation Plan (AOP) and Budget meeting for 2025 in Honiara.

The AOP, which runs for the whole week, aims to develop a shared understanding of the strategic objectives necessary to achieve the indicators outlined in the MHMS National Health Strategic Plan 2022-2031. This is to inform and better the MHMS planned activities for 2025 with the aim to improve health outcomes; to enhance the collaboration between national programs, provinces and health partners, ensuring integrated planning and budget processes.

Attending the official opening of the AOP were the Health Minister, Health Permanent Secretary, Heads of Departments, Provincial Representatives and Health Partners.

Mrs. Pauline McNeil, Health Permanent Secretary at the event warmly welcomed all the participants and stated the meeting will provide an opportunity for all to reflect on past commitments, take stock of the progress made in achieving these targets, the challenges faced, and the key lessons all have learned over the past year.

“Our AOP 2025, which will be discussed here this week, should be planned and matched against the resources we have available as well as the capacity we have for implementation. However, this should be also set against our health information, evidence and data to guide and inform our decision to plan and budget. Hence the theme for this year’s AOP – Translating evidence into actions- and tangible actions that will make a difference and impact on people’s lives. They are the reason why we do what we need to do, Mrs. McNeil said.

Dr Paul Popora Bosawai, Health Minister in his keynote address at the event said, this week participants will review the challenges and strengths in delivering the Ministry’s programmes, identify priorities and come up with innovative strategies that are practical and relevant within the resources the ministry has, HR capacity to deliver activities and the environment of work.

“You will again take stock of your accomplishments, reflect on the many challenges that you encountered or that might lie ahead and reaffirm our commitment to the advancement of Universal Health Coverage for our people in this country. In your deliberations this week I urge you to dwell not so much on the problems the Ministry is facing but to find innovative and find solutions that will address some of our problems and challenges that will have a greater impact on your work”, said Dr Bosawai.

He thanked all the officers of health both National and Provincial levels and health key partners for the tireless work and dedication to the outputs of health programme activities to date.

“I believe that the Ministry’s Health Divisional Programs at all levels have indeed come a long way. However, the Ministry is yet to be at the peak of its performance and its credibility in improving some of our key health indicators and our crucial targets. I am happy to report that we are moving each of you have contributed to this”.

“Therefore, at this National Annual Planning and Budgeting workshop we should celebrate our achievements between the Annual Planning and Budgeting workshop of 2023/2024 and up to now”, said Dr Bosawai.

Also, the Minister outlined few progress areas as aligned to the National Health Strategic 2022-203; the health core indicators report, legislation reform programme, health infrastructure development, World Bank Covid-19 project support and health partners support to the MHMS.

“I am confident that this National Annual Operational Planning and Budgeting Workshop will bring us closer together but more so that this platform will allow us and help us to identify best solutions, practices and lessons learned, and to strengthen our vision and mission to carry forward and fulfil our sectoral strategic objectives of the National Health Strategic Plan 2022-2031.

“The Ministry’s mission is very clear and as stated in our National Health Strategic Plan 2022-2031, we are to ensure the prevention of disease, restoration and promotion of health and wellbeing of every man and woman, young and old, boys and girls, able and disabled in this country. Serving in the Ministry of Health is a calling for all of us and let’s ensure that when we discharge our health services, that we place a human face to the equation and in all our efforts”, said Dr Bosawai.

He concluded by encouraging the participants to refocus and ensure that primary health care and public health remain high on the agenda as 80% of our population are in our villages. Our reach to the majority of our people is crucial and this requires a substantial scale-up of efforts in timely delivery of health goods services pending on the resources that are available to us..

He stated we need to engage with our partners and stakeholders, civil society, communities, churches and the private sector to strengthen our health systems. Together, let’s join our forces, share the power, and responsibilities, and together find possibilities to address some of our challenges. We must ensure increased performance and accountability to reducing the high rates of maternal mortality and addressing the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases and we should be accountable for improving low execution rates of the budget in the Divisions and Programs, and managing resources including finances responsibly and avoid any form of financial leakages.

L-R, World Bank Health Specialist Wayne Irava, World Bank Resident Representative, Solomon Islands & Vanuatu, Annette Leith, World Bank Practice Manager for Health, Nutrition and Population for East, Asia and the Pacific Dr. Ronald Upenyu Mutasa, Minister for Health and Medical Services, Hon Dr Paul Popora Bosawai, Permanent Secretary, Mrs Pauline McNeil, World Bank Health Finance Consultant, Michael Mike.

Meanwhile also speaking at the opening of the event, World Bank Practice Manager for Health, Nutrition and Population for East, Asia and the Pacific Dr. Ronald Upenyu Mutasa emphasized their keenness to continue working closely with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services in the health space.

“I am thrilled to be here to listen and learn more about the health issues facing Solomon Islanders. We have been working closely with the Ministry of Health through an emergency COVID-19 response project, which has now since moved into a system-strengthening approach. With a better understanding of the situation and challenges on the ground, we are eager to continue working with the Government to improve and strengthen health service delivery throughout Solomon Islands,” said Mutasa.

The National Annual Operational Planning and Budgeting Workshop 2025 ends Friday, 27th September 2024.

