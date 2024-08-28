Sign up for free training and support on technology adoption

The Technology in Professional Services (TiPS) Foundational Acceleration pathway is a 10-to-12 week programme.

It aims to help firms learn how to use easily accessible technology they most likely already have licences for, with a focus on Microsoft 365 and Power Automate.

Firms can access two days of free training plus one-to-one support sessions in return for contributing to research by Lancaster University, which runs the programme.

The next cohort starts in mid-September, with training taking place in early October.

Sign up to take part by 5pm on Friday 6 September

There will be two further cohorts, one with training in November and a final cohort starting training in January.