Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,619 in the last 365 days.

Sign up for free training and support on technology adoption

The Technology in Professional Services (TiPS) Foundational Acceleration pathway is a 10-to-12 week programme.

It aims to help firms learn how to use easily accessible technology they most likely already have licences for, with a focus on Microsoft 365 and Power Automate.

Firms can access two days of free training plus one-to-one support sessions in return for contributing to research by Lancaster University, which runs the programme.

The next cohort starts in mid-September, with training taking place in early October.

Sign up to take part by 5pm on Friday 6 September

There will be two further cohorts, one with training in November and a final cohort starting training in January.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sign up for free training and support on technology adoption

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more