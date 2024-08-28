City of Miami Statement
Published on August 27, 2024
On April 12, 2024, Governor De Santis signed House Bill No. 601 into law. The new law adopted by the Florida Legislature, with an effective date of July 1, 2024, proscribes the City from adopting or attempting to enforce any ordinance relating to either of the following: (a) The receipt, processing, or investigation by any political subdivision of this state of complaints of misconduct by law enforcement or correctional officers, except as expressly provided in this section; or (b) Civilian oversight of law enforcement agencies’ investigations of complaints of misconduct by law enforcement or correctional officers. As a consequence of the new law, the City of Miami is barred from allocating budget funds to a board whose main purpose and duties are contrary to Florida Statutes.
We commend the dedicated members of our community that serve on the Community Advisory Panel (CAP) who assist Chief Manuel Morales by providing valuable feedback on current policies and suggesting necessary changes to ensure the department remains focused on prioritizing community needs. The CAP will be taking on many of the responsibilities that was held by the (CIP), ensuring that the Miami Police Department upholds the highest ethical standards and adheres to national best practices.
Legal Disclaimer:
