Justice Department Finds Kentucky Unnecessarily Institutionalizes Louisville Residents with Serious Mental Illness in Psychiatric Hospitals

The Justice Department announced today that it has reasonable cause to believe that the Commonwealth of Kentucky (Kentucky) is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in the Louisville/Jefferson County Metro area by unnecessarily segregating adults with serious mental illness in psychiatric hospitals, rather than providing care in integrated community settings.

“People with serious mental illnesses in Louisville are caught in an unacceptable cycle of repeated psychiatric hospitalizations because they cannot access community-based care,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “We thank Kentucky for its full cooperation with our investigation, including readily providing access to staff, documents, and data. We also recognize that Kentucky has already begun taking important steps to expand access to a range of key services, including crisis response services; medication management supports; and housing and employment supports. Our goal is to work collaboratively with Kentucky so that it implements the right community-based mental health services and complies with the ADA. The Justice Department will continue to safeguard the rights of people with disabilities to ensure that they can fully participate in and contribute to their communities.”

“These findings demonstrate that the Commonwealth of Kentucky fails to provide adequate community-based mental health services for individuals with serious mental illness in the Louisville Metro area,” said U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett for the Western District of Kentucky. “Beyond the violations, however, these findings are also about recognizing the dignity and potential of every individual who has mental illness.”

The department’s investigation found Kentucky fails to provide access to community-based mental health services for many people with serious mental illness who need them, including services such as: mobile crisis response, crisis stabilization and crisis respite, case management, Assertive Community Treatment, Permanent Supportive Housing, supported employment and peer support. Instead, Kentucky relies unnecessarily on psychiatric hospitals in violation of the ADA. Each year, thousands of people are admitted to psychiatric hospitals in Louisville, and more than a thousand people experience multiple admissions to these restrictive and often traumatizing settings. With the right community-based services, many of these hospitalizations could be prevented. Kentucky can remedy this violation by expanding community-based services and implementing processes to ensure that individuals can receive those services.

The lack of community-based services has also left law enforcement as routine responders to mental health crises, contributing to avoidable law enforcement encounters and incarceration.

Deficiencies in Louisville Metro Government’s emergency response system also contribute to these outcomes. In a separate investigation, the Justice Department concluded, in March 2023, that the Louisville Metro Government and Louisville Metro Police Department violated the ADA by subjecting people with behavioral health disabilities to an unnecessary police response. The department and Louisville are currently negotiating a consent decree to resolve these and other issues.

Individuals with information relevant to this matter can contact the department by emailing Community.Kentucky@usdoj.gov.

