Attorney General Pamela Bondi Announces Enforcement Actions Against the State of Maine for Violating Title IX

Today, Attorney General Bondi and Education Secretary McMahon announced enforcement actions against the State of Maine for failing to protect women and girls in sports. This follows a federal investigation into Maine’s noncompliance with Title IX – a civil rights law that guarantees women and girls equal protection in education and athletics.

