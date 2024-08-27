Maine Awards Over $600,000 in Grants to Boost Specialty Crop Producers

MAINE, August 27 - Back to current news.

August 27, 2024

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) announced today an investment in Maine's agricultural sector of more than $600,000 in Specialty Crop Block Grant Program awards (SCBGP). This funding will help a diverse group of recipients, including the University of Maine System, North Spore, LLC, and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, to drive innovation and create new market opportunities for our state's specialty crop producers. These grants are crucial in helping our farmers and producers withstand the ongoing and mounting challenges facing the agriculture sector posed by the economy and environment.

"These grants are more than just financial support-they're a vote of confidence in the ingenuity and dedication of our farmers and researchers," said DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal. We believe in their ability to lead the charge towards a vibrant future for Maine agriculture.

We are happy to once again be partnered with Maine on the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt. The innovative projects funded through this program will strengthen U.S. specialty crop production and markets and ensure Americans have sustained access to fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and other specialty crops and support the regions specialty crop growers to help ensure their long-term success.

The USDA labels as specialty crops crops including fruits, vegetables, maple syrup, and flowers that people eat or use directlyas opposed to commodity crops like soy and corn, which are used as ingredients in other products. The SCBGP is important, in part, because specialty crop agriculture is the predominant form of agriculture in Maine.

"These funds will be vital to helping our farmers and food producers achieve success and broadening the market for specialty crops in Maine and across the U.S.," said Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources Director Craig Lapine. SCBGP supports local and regional projects to help farmers and producers become more competitive now and in the future.

Through the SCBGP, the DACF will fund eight impactful projects. These initiatives aim to educate farmers on sustainable and profitable mushroom cultivation, combat disease to protect wild blueberry health, boost apple and potato production and profitability, develop guidelines to extend the harvest window for cut flowers, and enhance food safety. Notable projects in Maine include:

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association : Maine Produce Safety Improvement and FSMA PSR Education Project. $84,190

: Maine Produce Safety Improvement and FSMA PSR Education Project. $84,190 North Spore, LLC : Development of Multimedia Educational Modules for More Farmers to Access Mushroom Cultivation Using Sustainable Practices. $93,800

: Development of Multimedia Educational Modules for More Farmers to Access Mushroom Cultivation Using Sustainable Practices. $93,800 Dr. Seanna Annis, University of Maine System : Mitigating the Effects of Mummy Berry on Wild Blueberry Plant Health. $93,425

: Mitigating the Effects of Mummy Berry on Wild Blueberry Plant Health. $93,425 Dr. Stephanie Burnett, University of Maine System : Succession Planting for Locally Grown Cut Flowers. $83,350

: Succession Planting for Locally Grown Cut Flowers. $83,350 Dr. Philip Fanning, University of Maine System : Connecting Better Wild Blueberry Nutrients for Improved Pollination, Pollinator Health, and Pest Management. $93,490

: Connecting Better Wild Blueberry Nutrients for Improved Pollination, Pollinator Health, and Pest Management. $93,490 Dr. Peyton Ginakes, University of Maine System : Creating a Maine Garlic Integrated Pest Management Program. $51,560

: Creating a Maine Garlic Integrated Pest Management Program. $51,560 Dr. Qing Jin, University of Maine System : Increasing Potato Production and Soilborne Disease Suppression by Organic Soil Amendment and Biocontrol Organisms. $81,525

: Increasing Potato Production and Soilborne Disease Suppression by Organic Soil Amendment and Biocontrol Organisms. $81,525 Dr. Renae Moran, University of Maine System: New Tools for Increasing Apple Production Profitability. $22,965

DACF will apply $55,807 in funding to ensure awardees abide by federal and state requirements and regulations by working to administer the SCBGP funding. Find more information about current and past SCBG projects on the DACF webpage.

Typically, DACF releases an SCBGP Request for Proposals in February, with applications due in March or April. Since 2002, the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program has awarded more than $7.5 million to DACF to support the growing number of specialty crop producers selling in local and regional markets.

The funding to Maine is part of a total of $72.9 million in non-competitive FY 2024 funding awarded to 54 states, territories, and the District of Columbia through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. The funding supports farmers growing specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and nursery crops. USDAs support will strengthen U.S. specialty crop production, expand markets, and ensure an abundant, affordable supply of highly nutritious fruits, vegetables, and other specialty crops is available to all Americans.