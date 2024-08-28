Award-Winning Family Board Game “The Quest Kids” Reaches Funding Goal in Under 24 Hours on Kickstarter

The Quest Kids Board Game Award-Winning Board Game for Kids Treasure Falls Games logo

Treasure Falls Games Continues Their Quest to Make High-Quality Fantasy Board Games for Kids

Some of my favorite memories with my children were made playing "The Quest Kids".” — Britta from Board Games with B - Board Game Influencer and Professional

HOUSTON, TX, US, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treasure Falls Games, the creators behind the award-winning family board game "The Quest Kids," are thrilled to announce the launch of their latest expansion, "The Quest Kids: Realms of the Kingdom," on Kickstarter. This new expansion introduces a wealth of exciting content, including a brand-new Quest Kid hero, valuable gems to discover, and thrilling quests for young adventurers to embark on.

"The Quest Kids" has been a resounding success, with over 10,000 copies sold prior to the Kickstarter campaign and accolades pouring in from critics and families alike. The game is for 2-5 players, ages 5 years old and up and has quickly become a favorite among kids and parents. The dungeon crawler for kids is celebrated for its easy-to-learn gameplay, fun fantasy artwork, and unique game design. Reaching its funding goal in less than 24 hours, the Kickstarter campaign for "The Quest Kids: Realms of the Kingdom" is off to an impressive start.

At Treasure Falls Games, we are committed to creating high-quality games that kids love and parents appreciate. Our team, comprised of passionate dads, understands the importance of family time and the joy of shared experiences. "The Quest Kids" series is a testament to our mission: to design fantasy games that are not only fun and imaginative but also create lasting memories for families.

"We're incredibly excited to bring 'The Quest Kids: Realms of the Kingdom' to life," said Dustin McMillian, Founder of Treasure Falls Games. "This expansion is packed with new adventures that will captivate both new and returning players. As parents ourselves, we know how important it is to have games that everyone in the family can enjoy, and we’re proud to offer something truly special with 'The Quest Kids'."

The Kickstarter campaign offers a variety of pledge levels and exclusive rewards for backers, including limited edition content and early access to the new expansion. Treasure Falls Games invites families and board game enthusiasts to join the adventure and help bring "The Quest Kids: Realms of the Kingdom" to gaming tables worldwide.

For more information about The Quest Kids Kickstarter campaign, visit [Kickstarter URL].

About Treasure Falls Games:

Treasure Falls Games is a family-focused board game company dedicated to creating high-quality games that both kids and parents love. Founded by a group of passionate dads, the company aims to design engaging and imaginative games that foster family bonding and provide hours of fun for players of all ages.

Media Contact:

Dustin McMillian

Founder, Treasure Falls Games

Dustin@treasurefallsgames.com

281-844-4249

https://www.treasurefallsgames.com

The Quest Kids Game Trailer - A Fantasy Board Game for Young Heroes 5 and Up

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.