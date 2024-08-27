VSP BCI Troop B East - Westminster / Armed robbery, request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24B1005676

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Daniel Hall

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B East - Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 8/26/24 at 2:00 PM

LOCATION: Rockingham

VIOLATION: Attempted Robbery

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Rolling Twenties Dispensary

LOCATION: 440 Rockingham Rd., Rockingham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred Monday afternoon, Aug. 26, 2024, in Rockingham that is believed to be connected to two other robberies at banks in southeastern Vermont. The identities of the two suspects, a man and a woman, are under active investigation. The public is cautioned that the pair should be considered armed and dangerous.

At about 2 p.m. Monday, troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks and detectives from the VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B East responded to the Rolling Twenties Dispensary located at 440 Rockingham Rd. in Rockingham following a report of an attempted robbery. Investigation revealed that a man and a woman entered the business and demanded money and marijuana.

The man was described as about 40 years old, white, standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and wearing a white/light gray long-sleeved Henley shirt over a dark, possibly black, long-sleeve undershirt, with gray sweatpants and brown work boots. The man had short brown hair and wore a black ball cap with a white stripe on the brim. He was wearing dark sunglasses, blue latex gloves, and a black N-95 mask. The man had a bulge on his right hip that was believed to be a firearm.

The woman was described as about 40 years old, white, heavier-set, and standing about 4 feet 11 inches tall. The woman was wearing a dark blue/black hooded fleece with a front pocket, tight blue jeans, and a brown leather belt. She had red hair tucked under a short-brimmed black cap and was wearing dark sunglasses, blue latex gloves, and a black N-95 mask.

The two individuals were driving a blue 2021 four-door Chevrolet Silverado short-bed pickup truck with New Hampshire license place No. 527 0106. The truck was last seen in Cheshire County, New Hampshire, on Monday afternoon as it fled from police into Massachusetts.

The vehicle and the suspects are believed to be connected to armed robberies at two banks Monday, one in Bellows Falls and the other in Brattleboro. Local police departments in those communities are investigating those incidents, and questions about them should be directed to the local departments.

The Vermont State Police asks that anyone who might have information regarding the attempted armed robbery in Rockingham call the VSP Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or email Detective Sgt. Dan Hall at daniel.hall@vermont.gov. People also can submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is available at this time. The Vermont State Police will provide updates as the investigation continues.









