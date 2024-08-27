HIP Video Promo Presents: Flau'jae featuring Lil Wayne drop fiery new single 'Came Out A Beast'

The unstoppable Flau'jae and the iconic Lil Wayne join forces on an all-new epic single "Came Out A Beast"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flau’jae Johnson knows all about playmaking at pivotal moments. The Louisiana State University shooting guard, NCAA champion, and world-class emcee has spent years in the spotlight. Whenever it’s “go” time, she’s the one with the rock — and the one with the microphone. Time and again, she’s delivered. The ball has gone into the basket, the rhymes have come hard and fast, and she’s elevated everybody in her orbit. In fact, Flau’jae’s excellence is so reliable that some fans have come to take it for granted. Her searing new single is a reminder of the pressure she’s always faced, the odds she’s overcome, and the sweat it requires to remain at the top of the heap. She’s letting fans know she “Came Out a Beast,” and left the competition reeling.

This time, she’s working with a teammate as tireless and relentless (and as loyal to Louisiana colors) as she is. “Came Out a Beast” finds Flau’jae rhyming alongside an undisputed champion of hip-hop — the legendary Lil Wayne. As it turns out, the multi-platinum emcee and the upstart shooting guard have more than a little in common. Like Flau’jae, Wayne was a prodigy, an unstoppable force who, at a young age, imposed his will on the game through his ingenuity, force of personality, and sheer talent. Weezy looks at Flau’jae and sees someone not unlike himself, and he rhymes accordingly.

Both emcees make their presence felt in Terrius Mykel’s kinetic clip for “Came Out a Beast.” But this is Flau’jae’s show, and the camera finds her in her element: in the waning moments of a game with the basketball in her hands. She’s accepted her coach’s challenge, and she knows exactly what to do. When she makes her shot, fans know that isn’t luck. That’s the residue of hard work, physicality, and creativity. A few moments later, the audiene see her go as hard on the microphone as she did on the parquet floor. She’s equally commanding in club clothing as she is in her basketball uniform, and she moves between modes as effortlessly as a shooting star.

