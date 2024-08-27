Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2024 KBW Insurance Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (“Palomar”) today announced that Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Uchida, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 10:35 am ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.



Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Investor Relations section of Palomar’s website at https://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), and Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Exchange, a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

