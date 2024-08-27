Maryland Department of Agriculture Showcases Programs Throughout Maryland State Fair

August 27, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 27, 2024) – As the Maryland State Fair heads into the second long weekend of fun, the Maryland Department of Agriculture is thrilled to present an extensive lineup showcasing the many programs that support Maryland’s agriculture, farmers, and residents.

Throughout the fair, the department is hosting an array of children’s activities and agricultural displays in the Cow Palace, highlighting over 20 of the department’s programs and engaging with fairgoers to showcase the broad spectrum of industries within agriculture that MDA supports. At Horseland near the Grandstand, the Maryland Horse Industry Board is on hand to educate the public about Maryland’s vibrant equine industry, offering valuable insights and information for horse enthusiasts.

The fair runs for two more long weekends of fun- Aug. 29-Sept. 1 and Sept. 5-8– at the State Fairgrounds in Timonium. The fair also showcases thousands of home arts and agricultural exhibits, along with daily livestock and horse exhibitions, a variety of midway rides and games, thoroughbred horse racing, and national entertainment. Also, mark your calendars for “Agriculture Day at the Fair” on Friday, August 30th featuring a luncheon and tour of the fairgrounds with Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. Please note that the luncheon is by invitation only. For more information about the Maryland State Fair, please visit www.marylandstatefair.com. For more information about the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s participation in the fair please contact Harrison Palmer, Executive Secretary of Boards and Commission at harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov.

