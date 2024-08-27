LENZ Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ or “LENZ” or the “Company”), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop that has been shown to improve near vision in people with presbyopia, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

Wells Fargo Securities 2024 Healthcare Conference (Boston, MA)

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference (New York, NY)

Management is scheduled to provide a corporate presentation on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET and participate in one-on-one meetings.



Cantor Global Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

Management is scheduled to provide a corporate presentation on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 10:55 AM ET and participate in one-on-one meetings.

A live audio webcast of the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference corporate presentation can be accessed here and on the LENZ Therapeutics website at www.LENZ-tx.com in the Investors & Media section for 90 days following the presentation. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the event.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop to improve vision in patients with presbyopia. LENZ’s product candidate, LNZ100 is a preservative-free, single-use, once-daily eye drop containing aceclidine. LNZ100 was evaluated in the registration-enabling Phase 3 CLARITY study as a potential therapy for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. LENZ has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of presbyopia. LENZ is committed to commercializing an ideal pharmaceutical presbyopia solution that enhances vision for “all eyes, all day.” LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit: LENZ-Tx.com.

Contacts:

Dan Chevallard

LENZ Therapeutics

IR@LENZ-Tx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

